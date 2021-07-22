Dundee legend Barry Smith to take on a new football frontier after being named head coach of American club

Dundee Hall of Famer Barry Smith is set to take on a new footballing frontier after agreeing a move to the United States.

The Ex-Dark Blues player and manager has most recently been helping out another Dens Park legend Jim Duffy at Dumbarton.

Between them, they kept the Sons in League One last season after winning their play-off against Edinburgh City.

Duffy has joined Ayr United’s coaching staff for this season while Smith is jetting across the pond for an American adventure.

Dundee’s third-highest appearance maker has been named head coach at brand new club Pittsburgh City United FC.

The club will feature in the United Premier Soccer League, the fifth tier of the American soccer system, which includes 19 divisions across eight regions.

They are the first US club to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and awareness of the charity.

Pittsburgh City United have promised to donate 50% of all profits as well as committing each player, coach or staff member to four hours of community service each season.

Players will also wear protective head gear in games to spread to awareness about the impact of concussion and head injuries in the sport.

‘Building foundations’

On being named their new boss, Smith said: “It’s an honour to become head coach of this unique new franchise Pittsburgh City United FC.

“After speaking to the owner Mr Monsour and seeing his enthusiasm and professionalism, not only for football, but also to promote Alzheimer’s Awareness, I knew it was a project I wanted to be involved in.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and intricacies of leading Pittsburgh City United FC into their inaugural season and also building foundations on and off the pitch.”

‘Being more than a team’

Owner Michael Anton Monsour said: “Coach Smith’s decision to join our team reflects the overwhelming support we have received since announcing our presence in the United Premier Soccer League just six weeks ago.

“Our foundational objective of being more than a team, but rather a representative of support for all healthcare workers and families who continue to face the harsh realities associated with this terrible disease has taken flight faster than we could have ever hoped for.

“Coach Smith has not only honoured us, but the entire world of football, with this selfless decision to join Pittsburgh City United in our quest to be the healthcare worker’s champion not only on the field, but in our healthcare community.”

As well as playing 433 times for Dundee, Smith turned out for Celtic and Icelandic club Valur.

His managerial career has included spells in charge at Dens Park – where he lead the Deefiant side of 2010/11 – as well as Alloa, Aldershot, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City before signing on in Pittsburgh.