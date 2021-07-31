Dundee 2-2 St Mirren: Ten man Dee hold on for opening day draw at Dens

Dundee kicked off their Premiership return with a frantic 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren.

The Dark Blues finished the pulsating contest with ten men after Max Anderson’s rash tackle on 69 minutes but held out for a point.

They trailed twice after early goals in each half from Eamonn Brophy and a Jamie McGrath penalty.

However, a Joe Shaughnessy own goal on the stroke of half-time levelled things at the break.

And Jason Cummings got his side back on terms on the hour-mark before Anderson’s red card left the home side holding on.

Hold on they did to begin the season in entertaining fashion in front of around 2,300 fans.

James McPake had his isolating players back available and made three changes from last week’s win over Forfar Athletic.

In came Jordan McGhee, Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan as Corey Panter and Jason Cummings dropped to the bench.

Liam Fontaine missed out with a hamstring injury but Charlie Adam was fit and available.

St Mirren made one change from their League Cup victory against Partick with Ethan Erhahon replacing Greg Kiltie.

Early blow

The home side started on the front foot, getting the 2,300-strong crowd behind their side.

Good play from Anderson saw a cross drop to Paul McGowan only for his effort to deflect over. From the corner Adam headed wide.

However, their return to the top-flight saw them behind within four minutes as Brophy latched onto a Curtis Main flick to smash the ball past Adam Legzdins.

There was more bad news to come for the home side on 17 minutes when Danny Mullen was stretchered off.

The striker ended up the middle of a three-man jump for the ball and landed awkwardly. Cummings was the man to replace him.

And it was almost 2-0 on 21 minutes, only for Legzdins to make a good close-range save to deny Main in the area.

Up the other end Cummings made his first contribution, turning well inside the area and bringing a sprawling save from Jak Alnwick.

Dundee were looking dangerous on the ball but very edgy in defence every time the visitors went on the attack.

And that almost cost them another goal as a miscommunication between Fin Robertson and Lee Ashcroft gave Brophy another look at goal inside the area. This time Legzdins beat the ball behind.

The Dark Blues were racking up the corners on the approach to half-time and got themselves level moments before the break.

Paul McMullan swung the ball in and between a mash of bodies the ball ended up in the net with Shaughnessy credited with an own goal.

Main would hit the side-netting from inside the area but the sides went in at the break level after a fast and furious first half.

Deeja vu

Dundee began the second half like they did the first – starting positively but then falling behind once more.

This time it came from the penalty spot as Cummings was adjudged to have fouled Jay Henderson in the area. It looked a soft decision and the Dundee man was furious.

Jamie McGrath, though, was a happy man as he stepped up to stroke into the corner in confident fashion.

The lead only lasted five minutes, however, as Cummings made up for the penalty with his fourth goal of the campaign.

A fine ball from Anderson down the line saw an equally-good low cross from Marshall saw Cummings find the corner.

On 65 minutes, the former Hibs man was in again. This time, though, he stumbled and hit his effort straight at Alnwick from an angle.

Ten minutes later, Dundee were reduced to 10 men after a rash challenge from young midfielder Anderson.

The ball evaded Adam on the edge of the St Mirren box and the Buddies were off on the counter attack.

Anderson ended Brophy’s run with a wild hack at the forward midway inside the St Mirren half and referee Craig Napier brandished the red card.

On 76 minutes, Legzdins had to be at his best to deny a Scott Tanser header as the visitors looked for a winner.

With their man advantage, the Buddies continued to press for a winner but were denied by stubborn Dundee defending.

And both sides had to settle for a point apiece to kick off the new Premiership campaign as home fans booed off referee Craig Napier.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Elliott (Sweeney 39), Ashcroft, McGhee, Marshall, Robertson (Sheridan 58), Anderson, Adam, McMullan, McGowan, Mullen (Cummings 17).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McDaid, McCowan, Panter.

St Mirren: Alnwick, Tanser, Shaughnessy, Power, McGrath, Brophy (Dennis 78), Main, Henderson (Tait 74), Erhahon (Kiltie 72), Dunne, Fraser.

Subs not used: McCarthy, MacPherson, Erwin, Lyness.

Referee: Craig Napier

