Dundee have the mentality to shock Celtic insists Dens boss James McPake

Bullish Dundee boss James McPake says his squad have the mentality to shock Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Dark Blues face a daunting first away fixture on their return to Premiership football, a venue the club hasn’t won at for 20 years.

The Dens boss, though, reckons he has the perfect mix of youth and experience at his disposal.

And points to the big-game characters he has within his squad.

Both Charlie Adam and Jason Cummings have played in Old Firm clashes at Celtic Park with Adam knowing what it’s like to come away with a big away win while at Rangers.

While Paul McGowan and Cillian Sheridan both featured on big European nights in the East End of Glasgow.

Asked what is needed to be successful away to Celtic, McPake replied: “You need strong mentality but you also need good players.

“You need a well-drilled team, which we do.

“We also have players who have played in really big games like Charlie Adam.

“Paul McGowan played for Celtic in that stadium, Paul McMullan was in and around the club, Liam Fontaine has played Scottish Cup Finals, play-off finals in England.

“A lot of our players have played there before like Jason Cummings for Rangers and Cillian Sheridan when he was at Celtic.

“We have plenty of characters in our team and we showed that on Saturday when they were hit by setback after setback and they stood strong.

“They gave everything for Dundee.”

‘We are back where we need to be’

A trip to Celtic is just reward, too, for the players’ efforts in getting promoted last season says the Dens gaffer.

The Dark Blues hit form at the right time to come flying up through the play-offs to end two seasons in the second tier.

And being back in the top flight of Scottish football, heading to places like Celtic Park, is the level Dundee, as a club, want to be at.

McPake added: “We are back where we need to be. Not just where we think we deserve to be but where we need to be.

“Having the luxury of going to places like Celtic Park is where we want to be.

“I’ve been there as a player where it’s not been a luxury and been absolutely battered. That can happen. But it can also happen at Tynecastle or Ayr where we got battered last season.

“We’ve started our preparations for Sunday. It is a fantastic place to go and play football but we’re going to put on a good performance for Dundee.

“Yeah, it’s a good occasion to play at those places but you need to get the football head on.”

