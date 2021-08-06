Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake a ‘target’ for English side MK Dons

By Ewan Smith
August 6 2021, 12.41pm Updated: August 6 2021, 12.58pm
Dundee boss James McPake is reportedly on a shortlist for the vacant MK Dons manager's post
Dundee boss James McPake is reportedly on a shortlist for the vacant MK Dons manager's post

Dundee face a battle to hang onto James McPake with English League One side MK Dons ‘targeting’ him as their new manager.

McPake’s stock in the game has risen after he masterminded Dundee’s successful promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season, via the play-offs.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, he is on a shortlist to replace former Scotland star Russell Martin – who took over at Swansea City earlier this week.

The report claims McPake, 37, is aware of interest from MK Dons via his representatives.

MK Dons were previously managed by former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson between 2016 and 2018.

Any move to MK Dons would mean McPake would become the third Scot in charge in recent times at Stadium MK.

Dundee boss James McPake who led his side to promotion last year is a ‘target’ for MK Dons

MK Dons are said to be keen on making a swift appointment as their league season kicks off against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

McPake underlined his commitment to Dundee by relocating to the city from Glasgow.

But the chance to test his managerial skills down south could prove tempting for the former Coventry City star.

‘I can give the job even more’: Dundee boss James McPake refreshed and ready to take on Premiership after relocating to the city

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]