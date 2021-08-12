Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee injury update: One key player to go under the knife but there’s good news on another

By George Cran
August 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 12 2021, 11.57am
Danny Mullen and Cammy Kerr.
Dundee have been dealt good and bad news on the injury front with one key player escaping surgery but another going under the knife this week.

The Dark Blues haven’t been short of fitness issues at the start of this campaign with a number of knocks adding to the disruption caused by a positive Covid case.

Two of those were more serious with right-back Cammy Kerr injuring a knee at Montrose before striker Danny Mullen was stretchered off in the league match against St Mirren.

Mullen was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle but X-rays showed there was no fracture.

Dundee FC player Mullen receives treatment against St Mirren.
Despite that, the 26-year-old will be sidelined for the next three months with surgery needed on his damaged ankle.

Transfer market

Kerr, however, got good news from a knee specialist and will not need to go under the knife.

Manager James McPake revealed he was ready to step into the transfer market to bring in another full-back had Kerr been ruled out for a significant period of the season.

“We got good news on Cammy Kerr,” the Dens boss said.

Kerr picked up the injury against Montrose.
“He saw the specialist at the start of the week and we expect him back in the next two to three weeks.

“He’s had the brace on as a precaution but he’ll be back soon.

“It’s good news because we would have been looking to go into the transfer market if it was going to be a long one.”

‘I feel for him’

Mullen, meanwhile, faces a lengthy time out of the side after being stretchered off just 17 minutes into the league campaign.

The striker played a huge role in Dundee’s success in the play-offs last season, leading the line and scoring in the play-off final against Kilmarnock.

And he started the new campaign ahead of competition from Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan.

Now, though, he faces a long recovery before being ready again for first-team action.

McPake said: “Danny Mullen needs surgery. It’s a similar one to Finlay Robertson last season so maybe 12 weeks before he’s back.

“He’ll be getting surgery this week so we’re looking at around December time for him.

“It’s very disappointing and I feel for him, I really do.

“He was excellent at the tail-end of last season and he had worked ever so hard.

Danny Mullen is stretchered off.
“He came back in great condition, picked up a wee niggle in pre-season but got back and starts the first league game of the season.

“That showed his form in training was really good so it’s a real sore one for him.

“The injury was unlucky and Danny has had that since he’s been here. He’s a great player to have in your team as well.”

Injured pair Liam Fontaine and Alex Jakubiak weren’t fit enough to make the matchday squad against Celtic last weekend.

However, both have trained this week and could be in contention to face Motherwell in Saturday’s League Cup last-16 tie.

