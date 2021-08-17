EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Max Anderson on his ‘jelly legs’ after red card marred his dream Premiership debut

It had been a lifelong ambition to play in the Scottish Premiership in the dark blue of Dundee for 20-year-old Max Anderson.

The boyhood Dee has realised plenty of dreams in his short career so far – making his Dark Blues debut, scoring his first goal and adding even more before helping the club to promotion.

Then came the chance to start in the top flight for the first time, alongside former youth-team pal Fin Robertson and boyhood hero Charlie Adam no less.

And an impressive Premiership debut it was too as he shone in the middle of the park before playing a key role in Jason Cummings’ equaliser against St Mirren.

The dream turned to nightmare in the 69th minute, however, as Anderson left referee Craig Napier with no option other than to flash a red card.

With the Buddies racing away on a dangerous counter attack, the 20-year-old crudely took down Eamonn Brophy with a high tackle.

“I just tried to stop the game, stop their attack. I wasn’t trying to hurt their player,” Anderson told the Courier.

“Maybe it was just a bit of red mist, I don’t know.”

‘My legs went to jelly’

The tackle was only likely to bring one decision from the referee but the incredulous reaction from the young midfielder showed clear surprise when seeing red.

Sitting out for the last two matches thanks to the suspension hasn’t been easy says Anderson.

But some good-natured ribbing from players and staff around Dens have eased the blow, even if he was the butt of the joke.

On the red card, Anderson recalled: “It was a shock.

“I was expecting a yellow card because I’ve never been red carded before in my life!

“My whole career in youth football and the first team, I’ve never been sent off.

“It was just total shock, the legs went to jelly and I didn’t know what to do!

“There’s been a bit of banter with a few guys and the manager but it’s been friendly so it’s not sat on my mind the whole time.”

Premiership dream

Still a rookie, Anderson has only made 22 league appearances for Dundee but a hugely impressive season in the Championship last year made him a real miss during his ban.

He’ll be back available for selection this weekend at home to Hibs.

And he hopes if he gets a chance to make a second Premiership appearance it doesn’t end quite as early as his first.

He added: “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premiership. It’s a really big thing for me.

“I was delighted to play in the first game, it just didn’t go the way I planned.

“I was enjoying it and felt I was right in the game but got a bit of a rush of blood, the red mist came down.

“It was instant regret.

“But the manager spoke to me and made me feel a lot better about it.”

No standing still

Anderson’s breakthrough season saw him grab four goals, all in Dundee victories.

His energy in the middle of the park proved vital while Jordan McGhee was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

This season, though, he’s looking to improve even more on his game.

“I think last season helped me a lot,” he added.

“If I was to look at myself just two years ago I think I’ve progressed my game quite a bit.

“I think I’ve adapted to the men’s game now. I just need to keep going, sharpen up on things I’m not so good at and get better and better.

“It’s better opposition in the Premiership so you have to keep learning. Obviously we have really good coaches here and they all help me a lot.”