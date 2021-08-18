Dundee’s Luke McCowan ‘hungry to get better’ after impressive first start against Motherwell

James McPake says new signing Luke McCowan is “hungry to get better” after the attacker excelled on his first Dundee start.

Signed from Ayr United in the summer, the 23-year-old has had to be patient before getting into the starting XI at Dens Park.

After three substitute appearances, including a goalscoring display at Montrose, McCowan got his chance from the first whistle in the 1-0 win over Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Steelmen found it tough to deal with the pace and energy of McCowan on one side and Paul McMullan on the other with Jason Cummings through the middle.

Dens boss McPake was delighted with his front three and reckons that was just the start for McCowan at Dundee.

“I thought Luke McCowan was excellent and will only get better,” the Dundee manager said.

“He can play in the Premiership no problem, like a lot of players in the Championship can.

“He’s a very hungry boy to get better. Luke is the right age and right fit for this football club that we think can develop into a much better player.

“He’s already very good but with his work ethic we believe we can make him better.

“Luke needs to establish himself as a first-team player here and as a Premiership player.

“There are good players here and I think everyone knows now they won’t play every week.

“Our squad is strong and we’re still looking before the end of the window.

“Hopefully, we can get stronger again.

“You need to be able to chop and change in the Premiership.”

Options

Dundee’s pressing gave Motherwell very little time on the ball as the frontline harried them.

That is an approach McPake admits won’t be utilised every week as he prepares his side differently for each opponent.

However, having the likes of McCowan and McMullan gives the Dens boss the option to put on the high press.

“Our front three were excellent against Motherwell and caused them real problem with their pace and movement,” he added.

“We want to press teams, particularly at home. At Celtic Park we found teams can pass round you so you have to have different approaches for different teams.

“We had chances to get after the ball on Saturday and with the pace of Luke and Paul you can put teams under pressure.”

Injury update

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues are awaiting the results of a scan on striker Cillian Sheridan’s groin injury.

The Republic of Ireland international picked up the issue in training in the lead up to Saturday’s win over Motherwell.

Fellow striker Danny Mullen has undergone successful surgery to sort the ankle injury he suffered on the opening league match of the season.

He will start rehabilitation over the next few days but is expected to be out of action until December.

Cammy Kerr is on the mend after his knee injury, though Sunday’s home clash with Hibs may come too soon.

Back will be Max Anderson after suspension but left-back Jordan Marshall is banned after his red card at Celtic.