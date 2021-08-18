Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Could Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins be set for an international call-up?

By George Cran
August 18 2021, 9.48am Updated: August 18 2021, 9.50am
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is reportedly being eyed up for an international call-up by Latvia.

The 34-year-old qualifies for the Baltic country through his grandparents.

And the Sun are reporting the Latvia FA are keeping an eye on the Dens Park keeper as he makes his first steps in Premiership football.

A Latvian FA spokesman told the paper: “Our national head coach Dainis Kazakevics is aware of Adam’s eligibility for Latvia.

“That is all we can say at the moment.”

Latvia’s next fixtures see them take on Gibraltar, Montenegro and Erling Haaland’s Norway in World Cup qualifying at the start of September.

They are struggling in Group G and current goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors has been dropped by club side Jagellonia Bialystok in Poland.

Open to international call

Legzdins himself has in the past stated he’d be open to an international call.

During a loan spell at Halifax Town in 2005, a young Legzdins said: “My dad’s parents are both Latvian – they came over here during the war when they were quite young.

“When I was at Birmingham someone asked me where my name came from, and it was then suggested we get on the phone to the Latvian FA.”

The former Birmingham and Derby County keeper has been an integral part of Dundee’s success in recent months.

After Legzdins took over the No 1 spot in March, the Dark Blues’ form picked up and they roared their way through the play-offs and into the top flight.

He has kept nine clean sheets in 22 appearances for Dundee.

 

