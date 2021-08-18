Could Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins be set for an international call-up?

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is reportedly being eyed up for an international call-up by Latvia.

The 34-year-old qualifies for the Baltic country through his grandparents.

And the Sun are reporting the Latvia FA are keeping an eye on the Dens Park keeper as he makes his first steps in Premiership football.

A Latvian FA spokesman told the paper: “Our national head coach Dainis Kazakevics is aware of Adam’s eligibility for Latvia.

“That is all we can say at the moment.”

Latvia’s next fixtures see them take on Gibraltar, Montenegro and Erling Haaland’s Norway in World Cup qualifying at the start of September.

They are struggling in Group G and current goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors has been dropped by club side Jagellonia Bialystok in Poland.

Open to international call

Legzdins himself has in the past stated he’d be open to an international call.

During a loan spell at Halifax Town in 2005, a young Legzdins said: “My dad’s parents are both Latvian – they came over here during the war when they were quite young.

“When I was at Birmingham someone asked me where my name came from, and it was then suggested we get on the phone to the Latvian FA.”

The former Birmingham and Derby County keeper has been an integral part of Dundee’s success in recent months.

After Legzdins took over the No 1 spot in March, the Dark Blues’ form picked up and they roared their way through the play-offs and into the top flight.

He has kept nine clean sheets in 22 appearances for Dundee.