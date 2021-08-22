Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Dundee FC

BREAKING: Dundee hit by Covid cases ahead of midday Hibs clash

By George Cran
August 22 2021, 10.41am
Dens Park
Dens Park

Dundee have been hit by two Covid-19 cases ahead of their Premiership clash with Hibs today.

The Dark Blues will be without the two affected first-team players for the home fixture at midday.

A Dundee statement said: “The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities who have determined there is no need for others to isolate as a result.”

With no close contacts found, the club has avoided the sort of chaotic preparations that affected their opening league game against St Mirren.

It is understood the process manager James McPake complained about last month has been simplified in the time since.

The club are unable to confirm which players are affected due to medical confidentiality.

Dundee were missing six first-team players for their final Premier Sports Cup group match against Forfar last month.

That rolled on into the days preceding their home match with the Buddies, prompting McPake to call it a “ridiculous” situation.

It later emerged that Shaun Byrne had been the player who contracted the virus.

Over the past 18 months Jason Cummings, Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft and Graham Dorrans also tested positive while at the club.

 

