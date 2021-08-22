‘Fans have waited a while for that’: Dundee boss James McPake hails impact of Dens Park support in enthralling Hibs draw

Dundee boss James McPake hailed the impact of returning home fans as his side earned a 2-2 draw against high-flying Hibs.

The midday contest was the first time all four stands were open for supporters for 17 months.

And the home faithful were on their feet in appreciation as the Dark Blues started quickly, grabbing the opener through Jason Cummings.

Travelling Hibees though revelled in their side equalising thanks to Martin Boyle’s penalty before Ryan Porteous volleyed his side into the lead in the second half.

The Dens boss hailed the resilience of his side as they fought back to level the match on 83 minutes as Paul McGowan headed in.

“The fans have waited a while for that,” said McPake.

“They were right behind us. We’ve said it all along that if you give them something to cheer, like attacking football, tackles and Paul McMullan chasing the goalkeeper down…

“It sounds simple but what it is is hard work and effort.

“They just leave nothing out there and the crowd appreciate that.

“They were egging us on to go and get that winner, and we wanted that winner, but it just wasn’t to be.

“It’s great having them back and trust it to be Gowser who scores when the South Enclosure is open again for the first time.”

McMullan was sick in the first half

Paul McMullan grabbed the Man of the Match award as he added yet another assist to his growing tally as a Dundee player.

His cross for McGowan’s equaliser was the seventh goal he’s laid on this season.

More impressively the former Dundee United winger was ill during the first half.

McPake said: “Paul McMullan was sick after six or seven minutes and goes on to pick up Man of the Match.

“He just said he didn’t feel well. Credit to him for playing 90 minutes. He was physically sick on the pitch.

“We’re delighted with the character that they showed but gutted that they never got the three points that I think they deserve.

“I feel gutted we’ve not won the game but at the same time extremely proud of the resilience that the groups of lads showed once again.”

Penalty decision

Dundee felt hard done by in the first half when referee Alan Muir pointed to the spot after Christie Elliott had bundled Jamie Murphy over.

Replays showed the challenge was actually made outside the area.

Asked about the penalty award, McPake replied: “It wasn’t one. The contact is outside the box.

“I’ve got the beauty of a replay within five seconds. The referee has got a split second to make that decision but he has got to be spot on.

“The first contact is at least a yard outside the box. It’s a pretty simple decision in my opinion.

“I’ve spoken to him. He’s happy with his decision. That’s what they always say so I’m not going to say anything different.”