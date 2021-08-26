Motherwell v Dundee: How the stats make promising reading for Dark Blues ahead of crunch early-season clash

Dundee will renew acquaintances with Motherwell this weekend, just a fortnight after knocking them out of the League Cup.

This, though, is the nitty gritty of a campaign with the Dark Blues looking for their first Premiership win of the season and the Steelmen aiming to create an early gap between them and the bottom sides.

It may be early in the season but Saturday’s Firhill clash is a crucial one for both clubs.

So, how do they match up so far?

Early form

Dundee have more wins to their name in all competitions but ’Well crucially have more points on the board.

After last week’s pressure win over Livingston, Graham Alexander goes into Saturday’s game knowing they could open up a five-point lead over Dundee.

In the Premiership, Motherwell have scored more and conceded less than the Dark Blues, though they don’t have a trip to Parkhead to blight their copybook.

Premier Sports Cup

Dundee’s 1-0 win last weekend heaped early-season pressure on Graham Alexander.

Not least for the result but the way in which the Steelmen were beaten by the Dark Blues.

The stats backed up a deserved Dundee win – more shots, possession and way more corners.

Good morning 🙌 🙌 🙌 The draw for the Quarter Finals will be shown live on @PremierSportsTV following their coverage of Celtic vs. Hearts this afternoon #thedee pic.twitter.com/wRMyfFvqar — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 15, 2021

If there is something to expect this weekend, it’ll be a wearing down of the corner arc as Paul McMullan and Charlie Adam swing in deadly deliveries.

To their credit, Motherwell defended 16 corners successfully but failed with the 15th of the day as Ashcroft rose highest.

Promising for Dundee

Both have faced Hibs at home already this term.

Dundee came away with a hard-fought 2-2 draw on Sunday while the Steelmen also scored twice but fell to a 3-2 defeat on the opening day.

A delve into the Opta stats makes promising reading for Dundee fans.

Comparing the two games, Dundee come out on top over ’Well in almost every stat that counts.

Not to mention the scoreline, James McPake’s side managed more shots (11 to 9), more shots on target (8-5), corners (4-2), possession (45%-43%) and edged total passes (333-324).

Key men

Jason Cummings added his fifth goal of the season last week against Hibs to take his total Dundee tally to 13 in 25 appearances.

He had one chalked off against Motherwell in the League Cup clash as the offside flag raised.

Another in red hot form is winger McMullan after picking up the Man of the Match award at the weekend.

He set up Ashcroft’s goal last weekend and will be determined to add to his remarkable rate of assists in dark blue.

Tony Watt started on the bench at Dens Park but leads the Motherwell scoring charts with three, including a fine volleyed equaliser against St Johnstone.

He returned to the starting XI last week and played a big part in their comeback.

On the creative front, left-back Jake Carroll is only bettered by Ryan Christie and James Tavernier in the Premiership assists list.