Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins on his international link, top saver stat and enjoying life in the Premiership

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins says he is flattered to be linked with an international call-up by the Latvian national team.

It was reported last week the Latvian FA had looked into the possibility of selecting English-born Legzdins for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 34-year-old is eligible through his paternal grandparents, both of whom were Latvian nationals who moved to the UK.

Legzdins said: “I have been made aware of some interest and I think there has been an enquiry to the people who need to discuss it.

“But as with any of these things, I don’t think it is straightforward. There are a few issues to be sorted out but I am flattered to be considered and let’s see what happens.

“If I was to be considered or selected I would be delighted but it is at a very early stage at this point.

“When I was a kid at Birmingham there was an enquiry.

“There was a little bit of interest again when I was in the Championship with Derby and Birmingham again but nothing has ever materialised.

“You never know.”

Premiership impression

Legzdins has made an immediate impression on the Scottish Premiership following Dundee’s promotion last season.

The former Birmingham City and Derby County goalie played a major role last season as well.

Heading into today’s clash with Motherwell, however, he leads the way in saves made across the division.

That’s not something he’s taken much notice of, however.

Legzdins said: “I heard a quote the other day about stats – they tell you everything apart from the truth!

“I would rather have no saves to make, keep clean sheets and win.

“The only stats I am interested in are points and games won.

“We are a collective unit and we win, lose and draw games together.”

Extra attention

But he admits playing in the Premiership has brought extra attention which may have alerted the Latvian FA.

He said: “One thing for sure, there is a massive passion and interest in Premiership football up here.

“I was probably a bit naive about it when I was down south but I have been so impressed.

“There is a real buzz under the spotlight of media interest.

“I am playing in the games and I feel like I am holding my own so perhaps I am being considered more than I was in the past.

“But there is a noticeable step up in the Premiership.

“Personally, I enjoy the bigger games and this level compared to last year. That’s what you are in it for – you want to go to Celtic, you want to play Hibs at home, we want to go away to Motherwell.

“These are the games we want. We worked so hard last year in difficult circumstances – it wasn’t easy playing in front of no fans.

“You can already see just how fantastic the fans are at Dens since they have been allowed back in.

“There were just under 6,000 here at the weekend but it felt like 16,000. It was fantastic.

“We missed that last year but we still managed to get out of the league in the end.

“So I am thoroughly enjoying being in the Premiership this season.”