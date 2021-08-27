Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee set to swoop for Celtic star Leigh Griffiths

By Sean Hamilton
August 27 2021, 4.18pm Updated: August 27 2021, 4.20pm
Dundee want to seal a Dens Park return for Leigh Griffiths.
Dundee want to seal a Dens Park return for Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee are set to move to bring Celtic star Leigh Griffiths back to Dens Park.

The striker starred for the Dee between 2009 and 2011 – and became a huge fan favourite in the city.

Now he could be set to return for a second stint in dark blue.

Courier Sport understands Dundee’s interest in Griffiths is concrete – and that Celtic are open to doing a loan deal.

Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic last season against Aberdeen.

A return to Dens would suit the 31-year-old hit man, who still holds fond memories of his prior spell with the club.

And though he has a year remaining at Celtic, Griffiths has not featured under new Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

The prospect of regular football in a familiar environment is understood to appeal to the striker, who knows Dee boss James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay well.

The trio spent time together at Livingston as Griffiths made his senior breakthrough. McPake was then reunited with the striker during his loan spell at Hibs.

It is understood the details of the proposed deal to bring the Scotland internationalist to Dens Park are already being worked on.

However, it is likely to take a few days to thrash out an agreement, which, all going smoothly, will be settled by transfer deadline day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier