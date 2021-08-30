‘When you go into a good squad you expect quality to come in’: Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan has no fear of competition at Dens Park amid Leigh Griffiths link

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan won’t fear any new competition at Dens Park.

The Irishman is a new face at the club this season but could be joined by yet more firepower before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday evening.

The Dark Blues have been heavily linked with a loan swoop for Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths.

Should a deal get done, that would see Dundee boast three international strikers in the shape of Griffiths, Sheridan and Jason Cummings alongside the returning Alex Jakubiak and injured Danny Mullen.

A former Celt himself, Sheridan says that sort of challenge was something he expected when arriving at Dens last month.

“When you go into a good team, a good squad, you expect that quality is going to come in,” he said.

“Ultimately any bit of quality that comes in to help the team is good for everyone. You can’t think selfishly.

“You have to be ready for competition.

“There is plenty of competition up front – Jason scores goals, Danny and Jak have been out. Any team you go to there will be competition.

“I saw that from the first day I came here. Every day in training, you are looking over your shoulder.”

‘If we’d won a point, we’d still be disappointed’

Sheridan returned to the Dark Blues squad for the weekend defeat at Motherwell after missing the previous two games with a groin injury.

With Cummings in scoring form and joining the side late in pre-season, the 32-year-old hasn’t played too many minutes since arriving in the summer.

But he came off the bench for the final half-hour at Fir Park, though he wasn’t able to help turn a dominant performance into points.

“It was good to get minutes but not so good coming away with any points,” he added.

“In the dressing-room, everyone was gutted. It’s always tough to lose a game you feel you’ve done enough, not just to draw, but to win the game.

“Ultimately at the end of the day we didn’t get the points. I think if we won a point we’d still be disappointed.

“But the performance was there and we have to believe that it will turn. It won’t just happen, we have to keep working at it and not give up on ourselves.

“I’m sure we’ll win games this season where we don’t play as well as we did on Saturday.

“That’s the way football works out but if we have more good performances it will even out and we’ll get the points we deserve.”