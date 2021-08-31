Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake ‘hoping to have additions to the squad’ before transfer window slams shut

By George Cran
August 31 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake.
The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight and Dundee boss James McPake hopes to have new faces in his squad by that time.

The Dark Blues are in talks with Celtic over a possible loan deal for their former star striker Leigh Griffiths while ex-Rangers full-back Lee Hodson remains at the club on trial.

The latter being a free agent, the time constraint due to the window doesn’t apply.

If Hodson impresses enough to win a contract, that is likely to take place in the next week or so.

For Griffiths to return to Dens after 10 years away, however, the deal will have to be done today.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Celtic, meanwhile, are reportedly closing in on the signing of Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis with Griffiths surplus to requirements at Parkhead.

Speaking to DeeTV, McPake said of new arrivals before the deadline: “We are always looking and I think it’s evident in how a couple of Covid cases can deplete your squad.

“There is always work going on in the background, we’ll wait and see whether we get that over the line.

“But, yeah, I’m hoping to have additions to the squad come Tuesday evening.”

‘We need to pick ourselves up’

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell highlighted the need for more firepower as Dundee failed to make their superiority count at Fir Park.

Going into the first international break of the season, the Dark Blues remain on two points from their first four games.

“Saturday is the game we were best in of our first four. That’s tough because we came away with no points,” McPake added.

“That one really hurt because we really should have won. That’s four games and two points from games we feel we should have won.

“It was just that final ball and taking care. When you come up a level, those chances become limited.

“But we are still creating them. That’s the pleasing thing.

“The players are resilient and a really good bunch, they’ll bounce back.

“You could see it from the fans, they showed their appreciation to the players and the players deserved that.

“On another day that game is won but it’s not another day.

“We need to pick ourselves up. We have a week to recover for a massive few weeks coming up.”

 

