Leigh Griffiths delighted to be reunited with James McPake after sealing Dundee loan move from Celtic

New Dundee loanee Leigh Griffiths says he is delighted to be re-united with both manager James McPake and his former club.

The Celtic striker agreed a season-long loan deal at Dens Park that likely signals the end of his Parkhead career, having just one year left on his contract.

After 123 goals in 261 appearances for the Hoops, Griffiths is keen to re-ignite his career following two years beset by problems off the pitch.

Now, though, he is a Dundee player once more and is determined to get back out on the pitch.

He told DeeTV: “I’m delighted to be here, James made it perfectly clear he wanted me to come back to Dens and make an impact.

“That’s what I intend to do.

“I have fond memories of the club, I had a great 18 months here and it’s somewhere I come back to regularly if I get the chance.

“So to come back and play for the next however number of games it will be great for me and great for the club.”

On re-uniting with McPake, Griffiths added: “I have known James half my life, never mind my career.

“I have known him my whole career, he’s been my captain twice at Livingston and Hibs.

“Now he’ll be coaching me so I can’t wait to get going and start playing.”

‘I am ready’

Griffiths hasn’t featured at all this season for Celtic under new boss Ange Postecoglou, despite signing a new one-year deal in the summer.

However, he insists he’ll be ready to make his second Dundee debut when his old club Livi arrive at Dens Park next weekend.

“I have been training well with Celtic so am ready when I am called upon,” Griffiths added.

“I was here recently and the team played very well against Hibs, they would have been disappointed not to get the three points.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Griffiths discusses why he's joined @DundeeFC on a season-long loan from Celtic while manager James McPake reveals why he wanted to sign the striker👇 pic.twitter.com/Wvilwtt54m — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 31, 2021

“There is the international break now so it’s a great chance to get training really well and make sure we are ready for Livingston at home the next week.

“The 10 days or so will let me get used to everyone and how they work before the game comes around.”

On Sky Sports, he added: “My goal record speaks for itself, I have come here to score goals and make sure Dundee stay in the league.

“I am sick of saying I have points to prove, I just want to let my football do the talking.

“I want to help the team, make sure we are up the table, scoring goals and playing well.”