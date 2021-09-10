PODCAST: Leigh Griffiths signing has put pressure on James McPake to take Dundee higher up the table

In Leigh Griffiths, James McPake made a signing for Dundee that has raised expectations.

Just staying in the Premiership no longer feels like enough.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the extra pressure recruiting the division’s most talented goal scorer puts on his manager and the importance of beating bottom side, Livingston.

The games before the Dundee city derby for the Dark Blues and United are on the agenda, as is the price of a ticket next weekend.

Also, can St Johnstone banish the deadline day depression and is Peter Grant already doomed at Dunfermline?

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify