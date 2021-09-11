Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee: James McPake gives Paul McMullan injury update as Dark Blues boss assesses Leigh Griffiths debut

By Alan Temple
September 11 2021, 7.00pm
McMullan, left, and McPake
McMullan, left, and McPake

James McPake has revealed that he could have chosen to risk Paul McMullan against Livingston — but followed medical advice.

The Dundee boss alleviated fears that the winger could miss next week’s derby clash against United by confirming that the in-form 25-year-old was close to lining up against the Lions.

But the danger of exacerbating his slight knock was deemed too great, and McPake readily concedes that the Dee missed McMullan’s creative spark on the flank.

He said: “Paul was out with a slight injury. Thankfully it wasn’t Covid this time — touch wood that doesn’t appear this week!

“Could we have risked him? Yes. But we went on the advice of the physio and doctor.

“I think you saw what you miss when Paul isn’t there. He would have been a real threat to Livingston.”

The prodigal son

Dundee were, however, able to call upon the attacking talents of Leigh Griffiths, who played the entire match in a frustrating 0-0 draw.

The on-loan Celtic forward was denied a dream goal in the second half when a deflected drive was clawed away by Livi keeper Max Stryjek, while he cut an energetic figure in his first full 90 minutes since March 7, 2020.

Griffiths is denied by Max Stryjek

McPake continued: “I’ve known Leigh all my life and have watched him in training — he’ll always carry a threat.

“I was delighted to get him through 90 minutes without injury. That’s always a risk when he hasn’t played 90 minutes for so long, but that will have done him the world of good.

“He’s trained hard and, although the sharpness still has to come, we’ll work on that during the week.

“Leigh was a threat, forced a brilliant save from the goalie and I’m delighted he got through the game.”

Griffiths’ missed opportunity was one of several spurned chances, with Jordan McGhee, Ryan Sweeney and Max Anderson all denied during a maddening stalemate.

Max Anderson, fresh from his Scotland under-21 debut, was terrific in midfield

And McPake admits his side — still winless in the league — must start taking their chances.

He added: “I thought we created good, clear-cut chances but at this level, I think the players now realise that  you need to take at least one of those.

“In the Championship, you might get another four or five opportunities — but not at this level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]