Ryan Sweeney adamant Dundee will hit a team for ‘three or four’ and makes Leigh Griffiths ‘floodgates’ prediction

Ryan Sweeney is adamant it is only a matter of time until Dundee hit the goal trail following a frustrating shutout against Livingston.

Despite a host of creditable showings since returning to the Premiership, the Dee remain without a league victory and have failed to find the net in three of those five outings.

However, their failure to trouble the scoresheet against Livi on Saturday was not for want of trying.

Lions keeper Max Stryjek was inspired throughout, making a wonderful stop to deny Max Anderson, tipping a Sweeney header onto the bar and blocking a Leigh Griffiths shot in the second period.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Livingston ▶️ pic.twitter.com/Dbi58XFyP9 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 11, 2021

In total, the big Polish custodian made eight saves during a man-of-the-match showing.

“The performances have been very good — bar Celtic [6-0 defeat] — and we just need something to drop for us to turn the performances into three points,” said Sweeney.

“We’ve got brilliant options in attack and you can see the pedigree we have.

“They are top players for this level and if we keep playing like we did on Saturday, and keep creating those chances, something will fall for us and we’ll end up putting three or four past teams.

“I genuinely believe that.”

‘The floodgates will open’

Of those attacking options, Griffiths — who completed the full 90 minutes on his second Dee debut — is as close as you can get to a cast-iron guarantee of goals in the SPFL once he is fully fit and firing.

And Sweeney reckons there will be no stopping the on-loan Celtic striker when he gets off the mark.

“He’s played for Celtic and Scotland and you could see the quality that he has from the first day of training,” lauded the former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield stopper.

“His finishing and link-up play is brilliant and once the first goal goes in, the floodgates will open and he’ll score loads for this football club.”

Derby day

There would be no better occasion for Dundee to end their wait for a maiden Premiership victory than derby day in the City of Discovery.

James McPake will lead his players on that famous walk across the road to Tannadice next Sunday, kicking off a mouth-watering sequence of fixtures.

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone and the visit of Rangers follows their showdown with United.

“I’ve been told to expect a heck of an atmosphere,” smiled Sweeney. “I’ve seen clips and highlights of the derby from afar and it looks incredible on TV.

“To be there next week and experience that will be something special, personally. It’s one I’m really looking forward to.

“There were a couple of grudge matches in Bristol but nothing like having your rivals just across the road. This will be the biggest one I’ve been involved in.

“I’ve been told you just walk across the road for the game — I don’t think you get that anywhere else in the world! I can’t wait to experience the day and I’d love it if we come back with three points.”