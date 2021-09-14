Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Max Anderson determined to add to Scotland U/21 caps as he reveals his mindset for possible derby debut this weekend

By George Cran
September 14 2021, 8.00am
Max Anderson

Dens Park whizzkid Max Anderson is set to enjoy two firsts in his fledgling football career.

Last week he earned his Scotland U/21 debut after continuing his impressive form for Dundee.

And this weekend he’s set to face his first-ever Dundee derby as the Dark Blues head to Tannadice on Sunday.

After the 10-day trip to Turkey, Anderson plans to put some tips he picked up on international duty to good use for his club.

In Bursa, Anderson replaced Hibs striker James Scott with 13 minutes to play, shortly after the Turks had made it 1-1.

Anxious

At the weekend, U/21 boss Scot Gemmill was at Dens Park to watch Anderson and Livingston’s Ben Williamson face off in the middle of the park.

And Anderson is determined to do everything he can for Dundee to impress Gemmill enough for a second call-up.

“It was a brilliant experience and I really enjoyed it,” Anderson exclusively told the Courier.

“I was a bit anxious beforehand with the change of scenery, change of boys but I really enjoyed it.

“I’d only known the players for a week and then to play a big game was different. It’s a really good squad as well.

“We played a closed-door game against Wales before the Turkey game, I played 60 minutes of that and felt good.

“Then the Turkey game was a good result for us, they are a top side.”

He added: “Training with Scot Gemmill and the rest of the boys was really good, just adding bits to your game to bring back to Dundee is really enjoyable.

“It was all positive and, hopefully, I can get picked again.

“I’ll do as much as I can every game for Dundee and see what happens.”

First derby

The next chance to impress comes this Sunday in a mouth-watering Dundee derby at Tannadice.

It will be Anderson’s first taste of a derby as a player, though he’s keen to ignore all the hype around the contest.

He may be a lifelong Dundee fan but the youngster insists he won’t be treating Sunday’s clash differently to any other league match.

The last Dundee derby ended in a 1-1 draw in December 2019.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m trying to think of it as just another game, that’s all it is really,” he added.

“I’ve been at derbies with the club while I’ve been here. I was here for the one when the gaffer scored at Dens.

“It’s exciting for the fans, it’s a big game.

“But, as a player, you treat it the same as any other game, don’t change what you do – that’s the way I’m looking at it.”

 

 

