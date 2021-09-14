Dundee captain Charlie Adam could make sensational return from injury against Dundee United

Dundee captain Charlie Adam could be set for a blockbuster return to action against rivals United this weekend – after initially being ruled out for weeks.

The 35-year-old suffered a groin injury during the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell on August 28 and looked set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Liverpool man even travelled to London for a specialist to assess the damage.

An initial prognosis of around 6 weeks was given, meaning the Dark Blues’ linchpin would miss key games against United, St Johnstone and Rangers.

But Dundee manager James McPake has now revealed that his key man could make a return to action as soon as this weekend.

‘Well ahead of schedule’

🗣️"He's well ahead of schedule – he did tell me he's a fast healer!" Could Dundee captain Charlie Adam make a shock return from injury in time for Sunday's derby? Here's what manager James McPake told us👇 pic.twitter.com/zJ0K6rHL3g — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 14, 2021

He told Sky Sports News: “He’s well ahead of schedule – he did tell me he was a fast healer.

“That’s showing in the exercises he’s doing and we’ll judge him on Friday and Saturday before we make a decision.

“From thinking we were going to miss him until the Rangers game (25 September), certainly missing the derby and St Johnstone game, we now know he’s got a chance in both games.”

‘He’d love to play’

Despite the midfielder being a life-long Dundee fan, McPake acknowledges Adam’s desire to play a part in the game at Tannadice, which looks set to be a sell-out.

But the veteran is also more than aware he’ll not push himself to return before he’s ready.

McPake added: “We’ll give it every chance. Charlie is experienced.

“In as much as he’s a Dundee fan and he’d love to play in the derbies, he’s played in massive games, Champions League games, cup finals so he’s not naive enough to come and play in a game that’s going to be 100 miles per hour.

“If he’s not right, he’ll tell me. So we’ll know Friday, Saturday just how much we can get out of him – if anything at all. If not, then we look ahead to Wednesday [v St Johnstone].”