Who makes our Dundee United and Dundee combined XI ahead of derby day at Tannadice?

The Dundee derby is back.

United and the Dee last did battle for precious points and bragging rights on December 27, 2019.

On that occasion, Graham Dorrans cancelled out Nicky Clark’s opener in a 1-1 draw in the Championship.

Now back where they belong, the clubs meet at Tannadice on Sunday for their first Premiership showdown of the campaign.

The bookies make United the favourites to emerge victorious, but there is plenty of talent in Dark Blue who would have something to say about that.

So, providing reported fitness doubts such as Charlie Adam and Benji Siegrist are available, who makes our writers’ combined starting XI in the City of Discovery?

Siegrist is the standout choice between the sticks, having been named United’s player of the year last season. No goalkeeper in the Premiership made more saves than the Swiss stopper during the 2021/22 campaign.

A backline of Ryan Edwards, Lee Ashcroft, Charlie Mulgrew brings physicality, goal threat and passing ability.

Liam Smith, is steady, consistent and often under-appreciated. On the other flank, Paul McMullan is a man who has found a new lease of life since crossing Tannadice Street last season.

Calum Butcher and Jordan McGhee can count themselves unlucky to miss out on a place in the central-midfield three.

However, there no shortage of quality provided by steely duo Shaun Byrne and Jeando Fuchs, allied with the genius of Charlie Adam.

It’s a tale of two ‘Sparkys’ in attack.

Leigh Griffiths is a must-pick and is teamed up with another Scotland internationalist, Marc McNulty, who is seeking to rediscover his top form in his second spell with United.