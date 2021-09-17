Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Who makes our Dundee United and Dundee combined XI ahead of derby day at Tannadice?

By Alan Temple
September 17 2021, 8.30am Updated: September 17 2021, 8.43am
Combined XI
Combined XI

The Dundee derby is back.

United and the Dee last did battle for precious points and bragging rights on December 27, 2019.

On that occasion, Graham Dorrans cancelled out Nicky Clark’s opener in a 1-1 draw in the Championship.

Now back where they belong, the clubs meet at Tannadice on Sunday for their first Premiership showdown of the campaign.

The bookies make United the favourites to emerge victorious, but there is plenty of talent in Dark Blue who would have something to say about that.

So, providing reported fitness doubts such as Charlie Adam and Benji Siegrist are available, who makes our writers’ combined starting XI in the City of Discovery?

Combined starting XI

Siegrist is the standout choice between the sticks, having been named United’s player of the year last season. No goalkeeper in the Premiership made more saves than the Swiss stopper during the 2021/22 campaign.

A backline of Ryan Edwards, Lee Ashcroft, Charlie Mulgrew brings physicality, goal threat and passing ability.

Liam Smith, is steady, consistent and often under-appreciated. On the other flank, Paul McMullan is a man who has found a new lease of life since crossing Tannadice Street last season.

Calum Butcher and Jordan McGhee can count themselves unlucky to miss out on a place in the central-midfield three.

However, there no shortage of quality provided by steely duo Shaun Byrne and Jeando Fuchs, allied with the genius of Charlie Adam.

It’s a tale of two ‘Sparkys’ in attack.

Leigh Griffiths is a must-pick and is teamed up with another Scotland internationalist, Marc McNulty, who is seeking to rediscover his top form in his second spell with United.

Battle-scarred Dundee United star Mark Connolly fit for derby after bouncing back from his 7th major injury

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]