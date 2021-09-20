Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake: We have the power to hurt teams but we need to keep believing

By George Cran
September 20 2021, 8.00am
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

Dundee can’t afford to dwell on their derby day disappointment at Tannadice on Sunday.

That’s the view of manager James McPake as he attempts to lift his players ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at home to St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues fell to a late 1-0 defeat at rivals Dundee United thanks to an 81st-minute Ian Harkes strike.

That extended their winless run at the start of the Premiership season to six.

McPake, though, felt his side created more than enough chances to win the game.

And insists it’s only a matter of time before Dundee start finding the net again after three blanks on the trot.

He said: “We have power up there to hurt teams, the performances have been good.

Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards makes a crucial late goalline clearance.

“Sunday was a tough one to take. We were well in the game and had enough chances to win two games, which is really frustrating.

“We do not believe we should have lost this game. But we have and we need to move on.”

Dark blue belief

Dundee’s results may not have come in the league but they have won each of their League Cup ties this season with an aggregate score of 15-2, including beating Premiership Motherwell in the last round.

The Dark Blues haven’t reached a League Cup semi-final since 2003/04 but have an opportunity to do just that against cup holders St Johnstone.

“We need to keep believing in what we are doing,” McPake added.

“Performances are good but it is results that will keep us in this league.

Ian Harkes (right) scored the winning goal.

“We can’t dwell on it. It is great we have a massive match coming up.

“It is great we have such big games coming up. We are back in the Premiership for that reason.

“Sunday hurts, it’s raw and it’s sore but we have to get over it fast because we have a massive game on Wednesday, a chance to get to a semi-final so we need to be ready for that.”

 

‘Same old story’ for Dundee as boss James McPake rues missed opportunities in derby defeat

