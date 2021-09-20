Dundee: In a European spot for shots on target but bottom of the Premiership on points – what the Opta stats tells us about the Dark Blues start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee: In a European spot for shots on target but bottom of the Premiership on points – what the Opta stats tells us about the Dark Blues start to the season

By George Cran
September 20 2021, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2021, 5.21pm
James McPake and Leigh Griffiths.

Banging on the door, banging on the door but no one opening up – that’s what Dundee’s season feels like right now.

The Dark Blues have been far from outclassed on their return to the Premiership after two years away.

However, they just can’t get over the line – whether that’s a result or simply the ball over the goal-line.

No wins in their opening six league matches, three home draws and three away defeats.

It’s not the fairytale return to the top-flight Dees were looking forward to.

The Dark Blues are bottom of the pile – but do the Opta stats tell us that’s likely to be a position they are in for long?

Shots, shots and more shots

Getting efforts on goal have not been a problem this term for the Dark Blues.

Getting those shots beyond the goalkeeper – or defenders, in Ryan Edwards’ case on Sunday – has been the big issue.

In their last three goalless matches, Dundee have had 46 shots on target without success.

Altering the way the league table is ordered from points gained to the above statistic, the Dark Blues sit in fourth.

In the outright shots list, James McPake’s side are sixth with 71 across their 540 minutes of Premiership football.

Ross County are bottom of that table on 43 efforts – fourth-placed Motherwell have managed just 49, 22 fewer than the Dark Blues but with eight more points to their name.

And that’s the problem everyone is aware of.

The numbers, though, make even more depressing reading for Dundee.

Four goals from 71 shots is less than 6% conversion rate – of the shots on target, only 12% have gone in with one of their four goals this term a Joe Shaughnessy og.

Motherwell for comparison have scored 41% of their shots on target.

Finisher

Dens boss McPake has obviously moved to correct the problem by bringing in Leigh Griffiths.

With 121 Premiership goals to his name, goals will surely come.

Leigh Griffiths goes close early on.

However, getting the Scotland striker involved proved a problem at Dundee United on Sunday.

The player connecting with Griffiths most was left-back Jordan Marshall – four passes, two crosses.

Concerning for McPake, however, is the fact Griffiths and Paul McGowan, the player tasked with getting closest to him in the first half, didn’t exchange a single pass.

Leigh Griffiths only touched the ball once inside the United box in the second half.

Paul McMullan on the other side only found Griffiths with one pass in the 90 minutes, though the ball went in the other direction four times.

The frontman touched the ball just 20 times across the entire match, three of those, however, could easily have been goals.

Dundee boss James McPake: We have the power to hurt teams but we need to keep believing

