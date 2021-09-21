Dundee’s Jordan McGhee backing ‘every one of the boys to bounce back’ from derby defeat as they target St Johnstone in the cup

Jordan McGhee insists every Dundee player will bounce back from their derby disappointment at Tannadice.

The 1-0 loss to Dundee United was yet another day of frustration for the Dark Blues as their run without a league win this term stretched to six matches.

This midweek, though, they have a reprieve from their Premiership struggles as a League Cup quarter-final homes into view.

Standing in the way of a place in the last four are holders St Johnstone.

The Perth Saints lifted both cups last term, beating Dundee on their way to the Scottish Cup.

That was a tight contest at Dens Park and McGhee admits there is a bit of revenge in mind this week.

“Of course,” he said.

“We’re a different team from last season – we’ve got a few different bodies in – and I think we are a better team since that game.

“We overcame the Raith games and the Kilmarnock games, so we are stronger as a team.

“I back every one of the boys to bounce back from Sunday. It’s down to us.

“It’s good to move on with this game coming quickly.

“As hard as Sunday was to take, we’ve got a massive game and the chance to get to a semi-final now with St Johnstone coming.”

‘Gutted’

To do so, Dundee will have to end their scoring drought – Sunday’s defeat to United made it three on the bounce without a goal.

However, McGhee is backing the Dark Blues to use the frustration to drive them on at Dens on Wednesday.

“Since the start of the season, we’ve created three, four, five good chances in every game and just not been putting them away.

“But that comes from everyone. We need to be more clinical at the other end of the pitch.

“If you don’t take your chances, there’s always a risk you’ll get hit on the sucker punch.

“On Sunday we were gutted. I thought we played well in spells of the game. We had a few chances, one cleared off the line.

“Just gutted, it was very emotional in the dressing-room afterwards.

“We’ve been playing pretty well but just not turning them into points on the board. We need to keep working hard and make our own fortune.”