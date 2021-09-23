Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The ball just isn’t going in the net’: Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says looking like a good football team isn’t enough

By George Cran
September 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 23 2021, 9.26am
Dundee boss James McPake.

Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says his side should have given St Johnstone “a mountain to climb” in their 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues profligacy in front of goal continued for the fourth-straight game despite creating a number of good opportunities.

Indeed Zander Clark was the far busier of the two goalkeepers before Shaun Rooney turned the ball past Adam Legzdins on 70 minutes.

Ali Crawford would add glean to the win for Saints late on and McPake says his side need to make their chances count.

Dundee’s Leigh Griffiths.

“We were in control of the game but being in control, creating chances, looking like a good footballing team and moving the ball about isn’t going to win us games,” the Dens boss said.

“Putting the ball in the back of the net will do that.

“That’s what we need to do.

“You do that and you get a foothold in the game, you have that bit of security and your confidence grows.

“It’s hard because you watch that first 60 minutes and the players look confident, they are creating chances and moving the ball.

“The ball just isn’t going in the net.”

‘Ridiculous we lost that goal’

He added: “It was a hard one to take particularly after the chances we had in the first half.

“Again, it is a broken record and I am coming out and saying the same things.

“The first one was a poor goal. It was a set play and it was ridiculous that we lost that goal.

 

“It was really poor defending and the same at the second goal.

“But I can’t fault the effort. People can look at us and say we are playing nice football but we are just not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“People are getting fed up with me saying it and I am getting fed up saying it.

“We could have been giving St Johnstone a mountain to climb in the second half but we didn’t do that.

“At this level we have to be ruthless and start scoring goals – it is frustrating.”

 

