‘The ball just isn’t going in the net’: Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says looking like a good football team isn’t enough

Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says his side should have given St Johnstone “a mountain to climb” in their 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues profligacy in front of goal continued for the fourth-straight game despite creating a number of good opportunities.

Indeed Zander Clark was the far busier of the two goalkeepers before Shaun Rooney turned the ball past Adam Legzdins on 70 minutes.

Ali Crawford would add glean to the win for Saints late on and McPake says his side need to make their chances count.

“We were in control of the game but being in control, creating chances, looking like a good footballing team and moving the ball about isn’t going to win us games,” the Dens boss said.

“Putting the ball in the back of the net will do that.

“That’s what we need to do.

“You do that and you get a foothold in the game, you have that bit of security and your confidence grows.

“It’s hard because you watch that first 60 minutes and the players look confident, they are creating chances and moving the ball.

“The ball just isn’t going in the net.”

‘Ridiculous we lost that goal’

He added: “It was a hard one to take particularly after the chances we had in the first half.

“Again, it is a broken record and I am coming out and saying the same things.

“The first one was a poor goal. It was a set play and it was ridiculous that we lost that goal.

“It was really poor defending and the same at the second goal.

“But I can’t fault the effort. People can look at us and say we are playing nice football but we are just not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“People are getting fed up with me saying it and I am getting fed up saying it.

“We could have been giving St Johnstone a mountain to climb in the second half but we didn’t do that.

“At this level we have to be ruthless and start scoring goals – it is frustrating.”