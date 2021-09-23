Dundee’s problems mount – 3 talking points from their cup exit to St Johnstone as boss James McPake sticks rather than twists

The numbers are stacking up for Dundee right now and not in a way they want them to.

It is four matches, 367 minutes and more than 50 shots since Paul McGowan’s header against Hibs over a month ago since the Dark Blues found the net.

Wednesday’s 2-0 home reverse to St Johnstone was the latest in what’s becoming a lengthy line of hard luck stories for James McPake’s men.

Chances created, efforts on goal but unable to beat the goalkeeper.

Then allowing a poor goal at the other end with the opponent’s first real effort on target.

Is it luck, though, or are we past that now?

Same team, same result

In the run-up to the game boss McPake hinted there may be changes to his team with three games to play in seven days.

However, he stuck with the team that lost at Dundee United, aside from one enforced alteration with Ryan Sweeney injured.

As in plenty of matches already this season, the Dark Blues had chances to win that clash at Tannadice.

And the Dens boss was looking for a similar performance from his team.

The problem is, he got it – good play up to a point but no finishing touch.

St Johnstone hadn’t threatened Adam Legzdins much for the first hour, though they had a number of efforts.

And so Callum Davidson changed his side, putting on Stevie May on the hour and altering their approach.

McPake, though, decided to stick rather than twist.

The first sub didn’t arrive until five minutes after Saints had snatched the lead, by then it was too late.

Cillian Sheridan and then Luke McCowan on 81 minutes, however, made little impact.

Mentality

The character of the side he has built over the past two years has been consistently lauded by boss McPake.

This, though, is the biggest test of their mentality they’ve faced as a team.

The most worrying aspect of Wednesday’s defeat was the reaction to losing the opening goal.

After struggling once more to find the net before letting in a deflected trundler from a poor corner kick, their heads visibly dropped.

Once Saints were in front, the result was only going one way.

Clear-cut chances?

Yes, Dundee are managing efforts on goal and creating goalscoring chances.

But are they that clear-cut?

Looking at Wednesday night, Jordan McGhee’s header was a good effort, there was a near-thing before that when a corner flashed across the goal and Paul McMullan had a decent opportunity.

The latter of those was probably the better of those.

However, they are more chances where the player would do well to score other than must-not-miss.

Too often the Dark Blues were sending in crosses for Griffiths to compete with three big central defenders and unsurprisingly getting no joy.

There is a disconnect between the midfield and striker(s) right now – that’s an issue Dundee need to address and address very quickly.