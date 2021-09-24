EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is it’ – Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak determined to put injury woe behind him once and for all as he reveals Covid nightmare

Alex Jakubiak says he’s finally ready to show Dundee fans what he can bring to the Dark Blues.

The 25-year-old signed up at Dens Park last summer but endured a miserable injury-hit debut season, featuring just five times after lengthy ankle and thigh injuries.

This season started in positive fashion with a first goal for the club before yet another injury struck.

The frontman returned in the League Cup against Motherwell and was pushing for a starting spot against Hibs last month.

Covid ‘summed up my luck’

However, fortune has not been on Jakubiak’s side since leaving Watford for Dens Park.

He tested positive for Covid-19 before the home clash with Hibs and admits the illness was one of the worst experiences of his life.

“When I saw the test it just summed up the luck I’ve had over the last year or so,” Jakubiak said.

“I was finally feeling fit and ready to play, I felt good and came on against Motherwell.

“Things were feeling positive and to get hit with that…

“I wasn’t even annoyed, I was kind of just like here we go, another obstacle.”

He added: “I had a terrible few days, the worst I’ve ever felt with anything. I was bed-bound for two or three days.

“I can’t explain how bad I felt, I was just weak and had no energy.

“It was a struggle just to get up to go to the toilet.

“I feel a lot better now but I did have a few days where I was really struggling.”

‘Hopefully this is my last comeback’

Though he’s had a disrupted start to the season once more, the former Scotland U/19 has already matched last term’s appearance tally.

Now, he’s keen to get beyond his injuries to start showing the Dark Blues what he can bring to the team.

“It’s maybe the fourth or fifth time I’ve come back – hopefully it’s the last time I have to do it,” he said.

“I’m hoping this is it. I feel a lot stronger now than I have coming back from past injuries.

“I’m doing a lot more off-pitch stuff at home to make sure I am in the best possible shape.”

‘The longer it goes on, it will weigh on us’

With goals a real problem for the Dark Blues at the moment, having another attacker fit and available can only be a positive.

And as champions Rangers visit this weekend, bringing an end to their four-match goal drought couldn’t come at a better time.

“We’ve been getting in decent areas but it’s just been the final pass or decision in the final third hasn’t been falling,” he added.

“It’s about starting to hit the back of the net because the longer it goes on, it will start weighing on us.

“As much as you try not to think about it, it does weigh on your mind.”