EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is it’ – Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak determined to put injury woe behind him once and for all as he reveals Covid nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is it’ – Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak determined to put injury woe behind him once and for all as he reveals Covid nightmare

By George Cran
September 24 2021, 5.00pm Updated: September 24 2021, 5.21pm
Alex Jakubiak
Alex Jakubiak

Alex Jakubiak says he’s finally ready to show Dundee fans what he can bring to the Dark Blues.

The 25-year-old signed up at Dens Park last summer but endured a miserable injury-hit debut season, featuring just five times after lengthy ankle and thigh injuries.

This season started in positive fashion with a first goal for the club before yet another injury struck.

The frontman returned in the League Cup against Motherwell and was pushing for a starting spot against Hibs last month.

Covid ‘summed up my luck’

However, fortune has not been on Jakubiak’s side since leaving Watford for Dens Park.

He tested positive for Covid-19 before the home clash with Hibs and admits the illness was one of the worst experiences of his life.

“When I saw the test it just summed up the luck I’ve had over the last year or so,” Jakubiak said.

Jakubiak scored his first Dundee goal in July.

“I was finally feeling fit and ready to play, I felt good and came on against Motherwell.

“Things were feeling positive and to get hit with that…

“I wasn’t even annoyed, I was kind of just like here we go, another obstacle.”

He added: “I had a terrible few days, the worst I’ve ever felt with anything. I was bed-bound for two or three days.

“I can’t explain how bad I felt, I was just weak and had no energy.

“It was a struggle just to get up to go to the toilet.

“I feel a lot better now but I did have a few days where I was really struggling.”

‘Hopefully this is my last comeback’

Though he’s had a disrupted start to the season once more, the former Scotland U/19 has already matched last term’s appearance tally.

Alex Jakubiak.

Now, he’s keen to get beyond his injuries to start showing the Dark Blues what he can bring to the team.

“It’s maybe the fourth or fifth time I’ve come back – hopefully it’s the last time I have to do it,” he said.

“I’m hoping this is it. I feel a lot stronger now than I have coming back from past injuries.

“I’m doing a lot more off-pitch stuff at home to make sure I am in the best possible shape.”

‘The longer it goes on, it will weigh on us’

With goals a real problem for the Dark Blues at the moment, having another attacker fit and available can only be a positive.

And as champions Rangers visit this weekend, bringing an end to their four-match goal drought couldn’t come at a better time.

“We’ve been getting in decent areas but it’s just been the final pass or decision in the final third hasn’t been falling,” he added.

“It’s about starting to hit the back of the net because the longer it goes on, it will start weighing on us.

“As much as you try not to think about it, it does weigh on your mind.”

 

Dundee’s problems mount – 3 talking points from their cup exit to St Johnstone as boss James McPake sticks rather than twists

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]