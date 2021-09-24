Dundee v Rangers head-to-head: A glimmer of hope for Dees as Steven Gerrard’s side visit Dens Park

Dundee welcome Rangers to Dens Park this weekend and, while things haven’t been going to plan lately, they may have reason to be optimistic.

The Dark Blues will be looking for their first Premiership win, putting an end to their dismal run of four matches without scoring.

It’s not for a lack of trying, though, having fired more than 50 shots at goal in those games with more shots per game than many others in the league.

James McPake couldn’t have asked for a tougher task in his quest for his first victory of the season after defeats to Dundee United and St Johnstone this week.

However, if history is anything to go by, they may have reason to feel confident when the current Premiership champions come to town.

While Rangers have not been a source of many points overall, when the Gers visit Dens it has been a different story.

The Teddy Bears have not won on dark blue soil in 5 years. Granted, Rangers have convincingly beaten Dundee at Ibrox in that time period.

But at Dens, Dundee have come out on top, with two wins and a draw. Each result has also been recorded with a different manager, which could be a good omen for James McPake.

Courier Sport takes a look back on those games…

Sunday December 9 2018 – 1-1

Their last meeting and one of the highlights of a relegation season for the Dee.

With Jim McIntyre at the helm, the Dark Blues fielded forgotten names such as Genseric Kusunga, Andy Boyle and Martin Woods.

Former Gers striker Kenny Miller stunned his former side to put Dundee ahead early on.

Nathan Ralph was sent off for a lunge 10 minutes later leaving his side a man down for 70 minutes. Andy Halliday then fired home from the resulting free kick.

Rangers had a goal ruled out for offside and a penalty appeal turned down and the home side managed to hold on for the point.

Friday November 24 – 2-1

Mark O’Hara goals either side of a Josh Windass equaliser won the game for the home team.

Club Brugge star Jack Hendry played 90 minutes in this clash for Neil McCann’s men.

The game was won when super sub Scott Allan played a sublime assist for the winner just after coming on the field.

Dundee also fielded less prolific names such as Jon Aurtenetxe, Roarie Deacon and Sofien Moussa.

Sunday February 19 – 2-1

Mark O’Hara loved a goal against Rangers and he opened the scoring early on in this clash – which was the Dark Blues’ first win over the Gers in 16 years.

Kevin Holt doubled the lead just before the break for Paul Hartley’s side.

Joe Garner pulled one back on 62 minutes setting up a nervy end to the game but Dundee held their nerve to pull off the historic win.