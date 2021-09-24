Dundee and St Johnstone face December fixture backlog as games rearranged

Dundee and St Johnstone look set for a busy December after fixtures were rearranged due to the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dark Blues and Saints’ away clashes against Hibs and Rangers, respectively, have been pushed into the next month.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Tuesday December 14 🏆 cinch Premiership 🏟 @HibernianFC v @DundeeFC ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm ▪️Postponed on Sat Nov 20 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals — spflnews (@spflnews) September 24, 2021

The initial November 20 date for the fixtures is now the semi-finals of the League Cup, which St Johnstone, Hibs and Rangers are involved in.

Today the SPFL announced the new dates for the games with the Dees travelling to Easter Road on Tuesday December 14, while the Saints travel to Ibrox the day after.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Wednesday December 15 🏆 cinch Premiership 🏟 @RangersFC v @StJohnstone ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm ▪️Postponed on Sat Nov 20 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals — spflnews (@spflnews) September 24, 2021

That means both Tayside teams face the prospect of 7 games in December.

To make matters trickier for the Dark Blues, only 2 of those games will be in front of their own support with the other 5 clashes on the road.