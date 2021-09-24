Leigh Griffiths: The only thing that will keep Celtic loanee out of Rangers clash is his ankle injury says Dundee boss James McPake

The only thing that will keep Leigh Griffiths out of Saturday’s clash with Rangers is injury.

That’s the stance of Dundee boss James McPake as he prepares his side to face the champions at Dens Park.

The Scotland striker was today charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” by police after kicking a smoke bomb into the away stand during Wednesday’s cup clash with St Johnstone.

A club statement saw Griffiths apologise for the incident and McPake says he has no concerns over his frontman’s mindset going into Saturday’s match.

However, an ankle knock picked up against the Perth Saints could see him miss out.

“Leigh is fit, available and if we decide to go with Leigh I would have no concerns whatsoever about his state of mind,” McPake said.

“The only thing that will come into consideration is Leigh’s fitness in terms of his ankle injury.

“He rolled it a wee bit and has blisters. I have no other concerns whatsoever.”

‘Dangerous players get targeted’

Griffiths has been the subject of sustained abuse from opposition fans in matches this week against Dundee United and St Johnstone.

With Rangers the next opponent that is certain to continue for the Celtic loanee with a big away crowd expected at Dens this weekend.

As well as dealing with the events of this week, McPake is backing his man to ignore any chants.

“Good players get targeted and dangerous players get targeted,” he said.

“It is the nature of the game with a big away support.

“We will also have a big home support who will back him, if he plays.

“He has played against them numerous times for Hibs and for Celtic, home and away and at Hampden.

“I have no issues playing any of my players against any team, whether it be Paul McMullan against Dundee United, Leigh or Cillian Sheridan against Rangers.”

‘Can you stop fans chanting? No.’

He added: “Did we expect that when we took Leigh to the club that other clubs would target him? Yes.

“Did we think other teams would target Charlie [Adam]? Absolutely.

“I have played in games where certain players have been targeted in the past, we know it happens.

“When we played Hearts last year there wasn’t any crowd, thankfully, so myself or Jason Cummings never got targeted.

“It is the nature of football.

“Can you stop all the fans chanting? No.”