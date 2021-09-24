Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Leigh Griffiths: The only thing that will keep Celtic loanee out of Rangers clash is his ankle injury says Dundee boss James McPake

By George Cran
September 24 2021, 10.27pm
Leigh Griffiths, James McPake and Rangers fans.
Leigh Griffiths, James McPake and Rangers fans.

The only thing that will keep Leigh Griffiths out of Saturday’s clash with Rangers is injury.

That’s the stance of Dundee boss James McPake as he prepares his side to face the champions at Dens Park.

The Scotland striker was today charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” by police after kicking a smoke bomb into the away stand during Wednesday’s cup clash with St Johnstone.

A club statement saw Griffiths apologise for the incident and McPake says he has no concerns over his frontman’s mindset going into Saturday’s match.

However, an ankle knock picked up against the Perth Saints could see him miss out.

“Leigh is fit, available and if we decide to go with Leigh I would have no concerns whatsoever about his state of mind,” McPake said.

Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths

“The only thing that will come into consideration is Leigh’s fitness in terms of his ankle injury.

“He rolled it a wee bit and has blisters. I have no other concerns whatsoever.”

‘Dangerous players get targeted’

Griffiths has been the subject of sustained abuse from opposition fans in matches this week against Dundee United and St Johnstone.

With Rangers the next opponent that is certain to continue for the Celtic loanee with a big away crowd expected at Dens this weekend.

As well as dealing with the events of this week, McPake is backing his man to ignore any chants.

“Good players get targeted and dangerous players get targeted,” he said.

“It is the nature of the game with a big away support.

Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

“We will also have a big home support who will back him, if he plays.

“He has played against them numerous times for Hibs and for Celtic, home and away and at Hampden.

“I have no issues playing any of my players against any team, whether it be Paul McMullan against Dundee United, Leigh or Cillian Sheridan against Rangers.”

‘Can you stop fans chanting? No.’

He added: “Did we expect that when we took Leigh to the club that other clubs would target him? Yes.

“Did we think other teams would target Charlie [Adam]? Absolutely.

“I have played in games where certain players have been targeted in the past, we know it happens.

“When we played Hearts last year there wasn’t any crowd, thankfully, so myself or Jason Cummings never got targeted.

“It is the nature of football.

“Can you stop all the fans chanting? No.”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is it’ – Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak determined to put injury woe behind him once and for all as he reveals Covid nightmare

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]