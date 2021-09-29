Charlie Adam: I can’t wait to put goals on a plate for Leigh Griffiths at Dundee

Charlie Adam reckons he can be the key to helping Leigh Griffiths find his scoring touch at Dundee.

The Dark Blues skipper has been out of action through injury in recent weeks and has had to watch Griffiths’ first appearances from the sidelines.

The on-loan Celtic striker picked up a knock of his own during the weekend’s loss to Rangers – and has also been charged with “excessive misconduct” by the SFA for allegedly kicking a smoke bomb towards St Johnstone supporters at Dens Park.

If found to have breached rules, he could face a lengthy ban.

But Adam is relishing the prospect of putting goals on a plate for Griffiths whenever both are available for selection.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch with him – because I know I’ll get him a few goals,” said the Dee captain, speaking on the PLZ Football Show.

“I know I will. I’m confident enough that I’ll get him them.

“But the one thing about him is, he’s come in every day with a smile on his face and he’s enjoying it.

“He’s had a setback now with a bit of an injury but he’s been coming in with a smile on his face and that’s half the battle.

“When you’re enjoying your football and being in an environment that you enjoy, that will take care of itself on the pitch.

“Hopefully that will eventually come to fruition.

“[The injury is] a setback for him but we’ll deal with it and look forward to him coming back.”