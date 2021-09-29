Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Adam: I can’t wait to put goals on a plate for Leigh Griffiths at Dundee

By Sean Hamilton
September 29 2021, 6.26pm
Leigh Griffiths has yet to score for Dundee - but Charlie Adam believes he can help.
Charlie Adam reckons he can be the key to helping Leigh Griffiths find his scoring touch at Dundee.

The Dark Blues skipper has been out of action through injury in recent weeks and has had to watch Griffiths’ first appearances from the sidelines.

The on-loan Celtic striker picked up a knock of his own during the weekend’s loss to Rangers – and has also been charged with “excessive misconduct” by the SFA for allegedly kicking a smoke bomb towards St Johnstone supporters at Dens Park.

If found to have breached rules, he could face a lengthy ban.

Leigh Griffiths featured for Dundee against Rangers at the weekend.

But Adam is relishing the prospect of putting goals on a plate for Griffiths whenever both are available for selection.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch with him – because I know I’ll get him a few goals,” said the Dee captain, speaking on the PLZ Football Show.

“I know I will. I’m confident enough that I’ll get him them.

“But the one thing about him is, he’s come in every day with a smile on his face and he’s enjoying it.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

“He’s had a setback now with a bit of an injury but he’s been coming in with a smile on his face and that’s half the battle.

“When you’re enjoying your football and being in an environment that you enjoy, that will take care of itself on the pitch.

“Hopefully that will eventually come to fruition.

“[The injury is] a setback for him but we’ll deal with it and look forward to him coming back.”

