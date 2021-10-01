No panic for winless Dundee insists boss James McPake as he challenges players to revive spirit of 2014 at St Johnstone

Manager James McPake has challenged his Dundee side to revive the spirit of 2014 as they go in search of their first Premiership win of the season at St Johnstone this weekend.

The Dark Blues are rooted to the bottom of the table after picking up just three draws in their seven opening fixtures.

They also haven’t scored in their last five matches in all competitions.

The Dens boss, though, is confident a change in fortunes is right around the corner for his team after a number of encouraging performances.

And he recalls an autumn trip to Perth in his first season as a player at Dens as a reminder of some good days at McDiarmid Park.

On September 13, 2014, a recently-promoted Dundee side under Paul Hartley came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to McPake’s central defensive partner.

McPake said: “I enjoyed these games as a player. We always seemed to take a good away crowd.

“We had a few victories down there as well so I liked going there.

“I remember one similar to this early on in the season and Thomas Konrad scored a header and we won 1-0.

“I think that was our first season up.

“We have had some good games down there that I have enjoyed.

“It’s a day out for a good away crowd and they’ll get behind us.

“We’ll have the same approach and the players give us everything, the chances are bound to start going in.

“That was a tough week to take, getting nothing out of those three games but the players are positive.

“They know they are creating chances and they believe they can put them away.”

No panic

Though goals and victories have deserted them of late, McPake says there is no panic at Dens Park.

They may be bottom of the table but a look at the standings this time last year saw today’s opponents St Johnstone rooted to the foot of the division before going on to have an extremely successful campaign.

“As a coaching staff and a group we need to find a way to get the chances to go in,” he said.

“From goalkeeper to penalty spot, we’re doing pretty well.

“It’s that final bit which is causing us problems.

“We believe in the way we play and what we are doing. The players are still bubbly in training which is important.

“They aren’t panicking, there’s no sign of that.

“They are still doing what we are working on in training which is important. It’s important they believe in that.

“The fans applauding them off last week will give them heart.

“I think they just see the chances and the way we are playing. We looked solid, I thought, it’s just the other side of the game – putting the ball in the net.

“I firmly believe that will turn around and it will happen quickly.”