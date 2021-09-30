PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United getting it right and tackling the Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths furore By George Cran September 30 2021, 11.23am Updated: September 30 2021, 11.27am Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). How are Dundee United getting it right? And how are Dundee getting it wrong? That’s the key questions posed by Twa Teams, One Street host Tom Duthie as he grills opinions out of George Cran, Graeme Finnan and Ewan Smith. There’s also plenty of Tam Courts discussion, Kris Boyd/Leigh Griffiths chat and just a touch of innuendo… The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Tam Courts’ first 100 days in charge: 4 talking points as Dundee United boss starts to silence doubters [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dundee boss James McPake on Leigh Griffiths and Alex Jakubiak and his striking options ahead of St Johnstone clash Charlie Adam: I can’t wait to put goals on a plate for Leigh Griffiths at Dundee Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths slapped with SFA charge over St Johnstone ‘smoke bomb’ incident GEORGE CRAN: Nasty Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths spat is more Rangers v Celtic nonsense with Dundee caught in the middle