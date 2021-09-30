PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United getting it right and tackling the Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths furore

How are Dundee United getting it right? And how are Dundee getting it wrong?

That’s the key questions posed by Twa Teams, One Street host Tom Duthie as he grills opinions out of George Cran, Graeme Finnan and Ewan Smith.

There’s also plenty of Tam Courts discussion, Kris Boyd/Leigh Griffiths chat and just a touch of innuendo…

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: