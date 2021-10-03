Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 talking points from Dundee’s dispiriting defeat at St Johnstone

By George Cran
October 3 2021, 11.30am Updated: October 3 2021, 2.47pm
Lee Ashcroft, Charlie Adam and James McPake.

Bottom of the league and without a win, Dundee’s performances had been the silver lining around an early-season cloud.

That, though, disappeared on a desperate day at McDiarmid Park with the clouds most certainly darkening around Perth.

A thrashing at Celtic Park aside, this was by far the worst performance of the season for the Dark Blues.

And one that raises the spectre of an impending relegation battle for James McPake and his men.

Often this season, displays from the Dark Blues hadn’t earned the results they could have – at St Johnstone the performance got exactly what it deserved.

Lee Ashcroft dejected at full time.

First half

After a positive response from his team in moving to 3-5-2 against Rangers last week, boss McPake stuck with the same set-up.

It didn’t work, however, against a St Johnstone side who have mastered the back three over the past year.

An even game with little quality swung the way of Callum Davidson’s side after they picked a hole in the left side of Dundee’s defence not once but twice.

With no goals in the last five games, another goal-less half had come and gone for the Dark Blues. This time, though, there hadn’t been any missed chances to rue.

There was no connection between the midfield three and the front two of Jason Cummings and Paul McMullan.

Dundee just didn’t have the quality to trouble the Perth side.

The return to fitness of captain Charlie Adam can’t come soon enough for the Dark Blues.

Charlie Adam watches on at McDiarmid Park.

Confidence

Similar to the Premier Sports Cup clash 10 days previously, Dundee’s response to going behind against St Johnstone wasn’t a good one.

That’s as much to do with confidence as quality or tactical set-up.

The run they’d been on before this game, no goals in five and no league wins all season, eats steadily away at the morale of a team.

After promotion, confidence was sky high but getting little for your good work can only damage that.

Chris Kane makes it 2-0.

And results like Saturday’s will leave a team’s confidence in a fragile state.

The big job for manager McPake is to keep his players believing they can get wins in this division.

James McPake

The credit built up by the Dundee manager through their promotion run is beginning to erode among the fanbase.

No league wins in eight matches will do that, certainly.

However, the manner of defeat on Saturday takes supporter disgruntlement to a new level.

McPake in the stands after his red card last week.

The Dens boss welcomed the chance of a break next weekend to get two weeks’ work into his players before facing Aberdeen.

He knows – and he’ll certainly be making sure the players aware – that too many more days like McDiarmid Park will only have the team heading one way.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, though, prefer to back rather than sack and their faith in McPake is unlikely to be wavering any time soon.

 

