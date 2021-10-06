Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How COP26 is sending Scotland U21s to Tannadice

By Alan Temple
October 6 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 6 2021, 8.11am
Scot Gemmill has revealed that Scotland U21s’ return to Tannadice next month was sparked by the UN Climate Change Conference (GOP26).

Hotels are at a premium across the central belt as world leaders prepare to descend on Glasgow for the event next month.

As a consequence, the Scottish FA were forced to look beyond their regular haunts of Tynecastle and St Mirren Park for the encounters against Kazakhstan (November 12) and Belgium (November 16).

But Gemmill is thrilled by the prospect of bringing the next generation of Scottish talent back to the home of Dundee United.

“The climate conference in Glasgow means all the hotels in the central belt are all booked out,” said Gemmill.

Scot Gemmill has picked Gilmour for Scotland U-21s
U21s boss Scot Gemmill

“So, we had to look for a different venue for ourselves and the opposition.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans in a different part of the country to come along to see and support the team — and it’s also a good experience for the players to play and train in a different environment.

“It’s win-win for everyone and we will be very excited to play there.”

But before Gemmill casts his thoughts to those Euro 2023 qualifiers at Tannadice, Denmark visit Tynecastle on Thursday night.

A much-changed Scotland under-21 side claimed a fine 1-1 draw against Turkey last month — but the visit of Group I’s top seeds will be a more onerous proposition.

Gemmill added: “In terms of expectations, internally, our previous performances against Pot One teams show that [ranking] is where the difference ends. As soon as we go on the pitch, it’s 11 vs 11.”

‘Fantastic’ Max Anderson

Gemmill’s charges will tackle the task without Dundee star Max Anderson, who was given his under-21 debut as a second-half substitute in Bursa and made a positive impact in the closing stages.

Impressive: Anderson

“Max [Anderson] in our thoughts,” continued Gemmill.

“He’s doing fantastically well and we are very lucky in that we have several players we need to see.

“We can’t fit them all in and, across over the duration of the games, we try to give experience to as many players as we can.

“Last month it wasn’t the normal process with so many enforced changes because of the Covid situation so that has meant more numbers than normal are not in the squad this time.

“It shouldn’t be easy to get in the national squad. We want it to be hard.”

