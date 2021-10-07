Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s month ahead – where does the win come from?

By George Cran
October 7 2021, 8.00am

Dundee’s heralded return to Premiership football hasn’t gone to plan so far this season.

After the first eight matches of the top-flight campaign they remain winless and prop up the table.

Just three points picked up from 720 minutes of football and a paltry five goals scored, it’s fair to say the Dark Blues have not hit the ground running.

In fact, they’ve tripped over the start line and are beginning to see teams above them sprint away into the distance.

They aren’t the only ones in that situation, however, with Ross County and Livingston stumbling themselves.

Three of Dundee’s next four matches come against sides in the bottom half.

Points are needed fast – where is that elusive win going to come, though?

Dundee v Aberdeen – Saturday October 16

If there is another group of fans close to the levels of Dee dismay then it’s the Dons.

Neither side is heading into this one in good form.

Aberdeen may be five points ahead but they too have only picked up one point from their last five matches.

Aberdeen have managed just one point from their last five games.

The form table sees these two rock bottom. That doesn’t exactly inspire optimism that this clash will be a treat for those tuning in from across the pond.

However, what it does represent is an opportunity for both sides to get out of their rut.

After their poor defeat at St Johnstone, Dundee need a lift – a potential return for talisman Charlie Adam could be just what they need.

Verdict: Winnable

Hearts v Dundee – Saturday October 23

Heading to Hearts early in the season will send a shiver down Dundee spines after the 6-2 defeat there last term.

If the Dark Blues have struggled since coming up from the Championship then the Jambos have strolled the Premiership so far.

Liam Boyce has six league goals.

Robbie Neilson’s men remain unbeaten and are rubbing shoulders with Rangers at the top of the table.

They also have Liam Boyce in red hot form leading the division’s scoring chart.

Verdict: Tough day in prospect

Dundee v Ross County – Wednesday October 27

Ross County have struggled themselves.

Should the Dark Blues be drawn into a three-way battle to escape the drop, results against County and Livi will be essential.

They missed the chance to beat the latter in September – they can’t afford to do the same against the Staggies in October.

Currently level on three points each, Malky Mackay’s side haven’t won this term either. Their three points have come in draws with Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Verdict: Must win

St Mirren v Dundee – Saturday October 30

Heading into the second round of fixtures, a win by this time is needed.

At Dens on the opening day, these two sides played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw that promised much for the season ahead.

Chances, goals and incident looked on the cards all campaign for Dundee.

St Mirren got off to a sluggish start themselves but have won their last two and are unbeaten in four to move up the division.

Dundee’s away record, too, is woeful with no points picked up and 11 goals conceded in four games.

The Dark Blues will certainly be underdogs for this one.

Verdict: Up against it

 

