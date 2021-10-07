Dundee’s month ahead – where does the win come from?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s heralded return to Premiership football hasn’t gone to plan so far this season.

After the first eight matches of the top-flight campaign they remain winless and prop up the table.

Just three points picked up from 720 minutes of football and a paltry five goals scored, it’s fair to say the Dark Blues have not hit the ground running.

In fact, they’ve tripped over the start line and are beginning to see teams above them sprint away into the distance.

They aren’t the only ones in that situation, however, with Ross County and Livingston stumbling themselves.

Three of Dundee’s next four matches come against sides in the bottom half.

Points are needed fast – where is that elusive win going to come, though?

Dundee v Aberdeen – Saturday October 16

If there is another group of fans close to the levels of Dee dismay then it’s the Dons.

Neither side is heading into this one in good form.

Aberdeen may be five points ahead but they too have only picked up one point from their last five matches.

The form table sees these two rock bottom. That doesn’t exactly inspire optimism that this clash will be a treat for those tuning in from across the pond.

However, what it does represent is an opportunity for both sides to get out of their rut.

After their poor defeat at St Johnstone, Dundee need a lift – a potential return for talisman Charlie Adam could be just what they need.

Verdict: Winnable

Hearts v Dundee – Saturday October 23

Heading to Hearts early in the season will send a shiver down Dundee spines after the 6-2 defeat there last term.

If the Dark Blues have struggled since coming up from the Championship then the Jambos have strolled the Premiership so far.

Robbie Neilson’s men remain unbeaten and are rubbing shoulders with Rangers at the top of the table.

They also have Liam Boyce in red hot form leading the division’s scoring chart.

Verdict: Tough day in prospect

Dundee v Ross County – Wednesday October 27

Should the Dark Blues be drawn into a three-way battle to escape the drop, results against County and Livi will be essential.

They missed the chance to beat the latter in September – they can’t afford to do the same against the Staggies in October.

Currently level on three points each, Malky Mackay’s side haven’t won this term either. Their three points have come in draws with Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Verdict: Must win

St Mirren v Dundee – Saturday October 30

Heading into the second round of fixtures, a win by this time is needed.

At Dens on the opening day, these two sides played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw that promised much for the season ahead.

Chances, goals and incident looked on the cards all campaign for Dundee.

St Mirren got off to a sluggish start themselves but have won their last two and are unbeaten in four to move up the division.

Dundee’s away record, too, is woeful with no points picked up and 11 goals conceded in four games.

The Dark Blues will certainly be underdogs for this one.

Verdict: Up against it