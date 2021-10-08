Dundee injury boost: Two key Dees return to training while there’s good news on another

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have welcomed skipper Charlie Adam and striker Danny Mullen back to full training.

Both had been sidelined since August and their return bolsters James McPake’s options as he searches for a first league win of the campaign.

Adam picked up a groin injury in defeat at Motherwell and has missed the last five matches with the Dark Blues losing four of those, scoring just once.

Mullen, meanwhile, suffered a bad ankle injury on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Initial fears were the man who led the line in last season’s play-off final had broken his leg. No fracture was found but the frontman still required surgery to sort the problem.

He was expected to be out of action for three months but has returned to training weeks ahead of schedule.

Charlie Adam

Talisman Adam has been sorely missed in the middle of the park in recent weeks as Dundee struggled for goals and results.

Just one point has been picked up since he limped off at Fir Park on August 28 as the skipper missed the first derby of the season, a League Cup quarter-final and home clash against old side Rangers.

Manager McPake had hoped his captain could make a speedy return to face the Tangerines at Tannadice.

That wasn’t possible, however, and the Dark Blues have had to wait a little longer for Adam’s return.

Now, though, he is back with his team-mates and aiming to be fit to face Aberdeen in just over a week’s time.

Leigh Griffiths

Another key man missing against St Johnstone last time out was striker Leigh Griffiths.

The on-loan Celtic man injured an ankle in the Premier Sports Cup meeting between the sides 10 days previously before limping off against Rangers.

He is expected back in training next week ahead of the Dons clash.