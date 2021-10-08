Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee injury boost: Two key Dees return to training while there’s good news on another

By George Cran
October 8 2021, 8.00am
Charlie Adam, Danny Mullen and Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee have welcomed skipper Charlie Adam and striker Danny Mullen back to full training.

Both had been sidelined since August and their return bolsters James McPake’s options as he searches for a first league win of the campaign.

Adam picked up a groin injury in defeat at Motherwell and has missed the last five matches with the Dark Blues losing four of those, scoring just once.

Mullen, meanwhile, suffered a bad ankle injury on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Danny Mullen injured his ankle against St Mirren.

Initial fears were the man who led the line in last season’s play-off final had broken his leg. No fracture was found but the frontman still required surgery to sort the problem.

He was expected to be out of action for three months but has returned to training weeks ahead of schedule.

Charlie Adam

Talisman Adam has been sorely missed in the middle of the park in recent weeks as Dundee struggled for goals and results.

Just one point has been picked up since he limped off at Fir Park on August 28 as the skipper missed the first derby of the season, a League Cup quarter-final and home clash against old side Rangers.

Charlie Adam was injured in the game away to Motherwell.

Manager McPake had hoped his captain could make a speedy return to face the Tangerines at Tannadice.

That wasn’t possible, however, and the Dark Blues have had to wait a little longer for Adam’s return.

Now, though, he is back with his team-mates and aiming to be fit to face Aberdeen in just over a week’s time.

Leigh Griffiths

Another key man missing against St Johnstone last time out was striker Leigh Griffiths.

The on-loan Celtic man injured an ankle in the Premier Sports Cup meeting between the sides 10 days previously before limping off against Rangers.

He is expected back in training next week ahead of the Dons clash.

 

Charlie Adam: I can’t wait to put goals on a plate for Leigh Griffiths at Dundee

