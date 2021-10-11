Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam: Dundee will have suitors taking ‘a serious look’ at Max Anderson

By Alan Temple
October 11 2021, 5.30pm
Anderson and Adam
Anderson and Adam

Max Anderson is the quiet lad in the Dundee dressing room.

But as far as football is concerned, he is destined to become a big noise.

That’s the view of Dens Park captain Charlie Adam, who has lavished praise on the combative midfielder.

Anderson has been a silver lining for the Dee during a challenging Premiership campaign to date, making 12 appearances and impressing with his all-action style.

The only blot on his copybook came with a red card against St Mirren on July 31, from which he responded admirably in subsequent outings.

And former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool star Adam believes scouts will be flocking to watch Anderson if he can add a cutting edge to his game.

Anderson in action against St Johnstone

“He’s one of the quietest lads you could meet; very shy,” Adam told Courier Sport. “He doesn’t say much, even in our dressing room!

“You wouldn’t think he was so reserved when you see him on the pitch. He is a different character when he steps over the line.

“He expresses himself really well for a young player and is a terrific footballer.

“Max has shown why there will be one or two clubs having a serious look at him.

“He’s got the engine, he’s got that knack of being able to run from deep and, if he can add a few more goals and assists to his game, clubs will be interested.”

Platform

While he foresees a big move further down the line for Anderson, Adam sees no reason why the youngster should be in any rush.

After all, the opportunity to play regular Premiership football at the age of 20 is an invaluable one.

“He’s got a platform and that’s the exciting thing for the young players at Dundee; they are getting an opportunity,” added Adam.

“We’re lucky to have Max in our squad and hopefully he can continue that form.”

Scotland hopes

Anderson’s form resulted in a maiden call-up for Scotland’s under-21 squad last month, making his debut as a substitute during the impressive 1-1 draw against Turkey in Bursa.

He narrowly missed out on selection this month, albeit boss Scot Gemmill noted that he was ‘doing fantastically well’ at Dundee.

And Adam added: “He made a real impact on that debut.

“I texted him before the game and said to him: ‘If you get on, just make sure you make your mark’.

“That’s what he has been doing at Dundee and he didn’t need to do anything different.

“I think in the games Max has played for us this year, he has been our best player. He’s just got to keep that form up.”

EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee star Greg Stewart backing James McPake to get the Dark Blues up the Premiership table

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]