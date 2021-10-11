Charlie Adam: Dundee will have suitors taking ‘a serious look’ at Max Anderson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Anderson is the quiet lad in the Dundee dressing room.

But as far as football is concerned, he is destined to become a big noise.

That’s the view of Dens Park captain Charlie Adam, who has lavished praise on the combative midfielder.

Anderson has been a silver lining for the Dee during a challenging Premiership campaign to date, making 12 appearances and impressing with his all-action style.

The only blot on his copybook came with a red card against St Mirren on July 31, from which he responded admirably in subsequent outings.

And former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool star Adam believes scouts will be flocking to watch Anderson if he can add a cutting edge to his game.

“He’s one of the quietest lads you could meet; very shy,” Adam told Courier Sport. “He doesn’t say much, even in our dressing room!

“You wouldn’t think he was so reserved when you see him on the pitch. He is a different character when he steps over the line.

“He expresses himself really well for a young player and is a terrific footballer.

“Max has shown why there will be one or two clubs having a serious look at him.

“He’s got the engine, he’s got that knack of being able to run from deep and, if he can add a few more goals and assists to his game, clubs will be interested.”

Platform

While he foresees a big move further down the line for Anderson, Adam sees no reason why the youngster should be in any rush.

After all, the opportunity to play regular Premiership football at the age of 20 is an invaluable one.

“He’s got a platform and that’s the exciting thing for the young players at Dundee; they are getting an opportunity,” added Adam.

“We’re lucky to have Max in our squad and hopefully he can continue that form.”

Scotland hopes

Anderson’s form resulted in a maiden call-up for Scotland’s under-21 squad last month, making his debut as a substitute during the impressive 1-1 draw against Turkey in Bursa.

Another for Max Anderson last night. Three goals so far this month 👏 #thedee pic.twitter.com/eSrpzXhQCZ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) March 20, 2021

He narrowly missed out on selection this month, albeit boss Scot Gemmill noted that he was ‘doing fantastically well’ at Dundee.

And Adam added: “He made a real impact on that debut.

“I texted him before the game and said to him: ‘If you get on, just make sure you make your mark’.

“That’s what he has been doing at Dundee and he didn’t need to do anything different.

“I think in the games Max has played for us this year, he has been our best player. He’s just got to keep that form up.”