Kevin McDonald praised by James McPake as Dundee training stint ends

By George Cran
October 13 2021, 10.27pm Updated: October 13 2021, 10.44pm
Kevin McDonald’s brief return to first club Dundee is over after he returned to England.

The Scotland international trained with the Dark Blues at the start of the week as he makes a comeback following a kidney transplant.

However, Dens boss James McPake revealed the 32-year-old’s short training stint has already ended.

“Kevin trained really well on Monday,” McPake said.

“It was great to see him and we are delighted with how well he is getting on.

“He did really well for the club before going on to have a fantastic career.

McDonald celebrates promotion with Fulham in 2020
“When it was asked, could he come and train, absolutely.

“So that’s what he did, he trained on Monday and now I think he is back down south.

“The last conversation I had with him was that he would give me a call the next time he is up.”

Signing hopes

The Carnoustie lad came through the ranks at Dens Park, emerging as a first-team player in 2005 and played over 100 matches for the Dark Blues.

He would go on to play in the English Premier League for Burnley and Fulham and picked up five caps for Scotland.

He was released by the London side at the end of last season and hopes were raised he might be set for a more permanent return to his first club.

That, though, looks unlikely.

McPake added: “What we are dealing with here is an individual who is battling back from a serious health issue, so let’s just focus on that.

“He is getting himself back training so allow him to do that in whatever way he sees fit.

“Partly that’s being in England where his family is based.

“When he is up here it is a pleasure to have him in and around the building.”

