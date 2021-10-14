Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery

By George Cran
October 14 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 14 2021, 5.57pm
Alex Jakubiak and James McPake.

Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak is set for more months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

The former Watford man’s Dens Park career has been beset by injury problems and he has only made 11 appearances for the Dark Blues.

Now it will be some time before he’s fit and able to play game No 12 after being injured in a fracas outside a nightclub in Dundee City Centre.

Jakubiak in action for Dundee.
Jakubiak in action for Dundee.

The 25-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident and manager James McPake doesn’t expect to see him fit again until the new year.

“He’s had surgery,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“Dislocation was part of it but there was a lot going on in there.

“I’ve had shoulder injuries myself and I don’t think we’ll see him before the end of January.”

Asked whether Jakubiak had been disciplined by the club following the incident, McPake replied: “It’s an internal matter that we’ll keep private.”

Kevin McDonald praised by James McPake as Dundee training stint ends

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]