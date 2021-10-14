Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee attacker Alex Jakubiak is set for more months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

The former Watford man’s Dens Park career has been beset by injury problems and he has only made 11 appearances for the Dark Blues.

Now it will be some time before he’s fit and able to play game No 12 after being injured in a fracas outside a nightclub in Dundee City Centre.

The 25-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident and manager James McPake doesn’t expect to see him fit again until the new year.

“He’s had surgery,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“Dislocation was part of it but there was a lot going on in there.

“I’ve had shoulder injuries myself and I don’t think we’ll see him before the end of January.”

Asked whether Jakubiak had been disciplined by the club following the incident, McPake replied: “It’s an internal matter that we’ll keep private.”