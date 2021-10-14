PODCAST: Charlie Adam still has star quality ‘oozing out of him’ at Dundee. So far, Leigh Griffiths doesn’t By Eric Nicolson October 14 2021, 5.42pm Updated: October 14 2021, 6.24pm Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Adam. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are in desperate need of star quality against Aberdeen on Saturday, with comeback men Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths their two players with the highest profile. Only one of them has looked capable of providing the spark James McPake requires for such a crucial match between struggling sides – and it hasn’t been the on-loan Celtic striker. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson get stuck into the talking points ahead of the weekend Premiership clash at Dens Park. Also up for discussion are the prospect of Dundee United leapfrogging Hibs and St Johnstone picking up where they left off against Livingston. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Dundee’s bonus and football problems, Dundee United’s new cult hero in waiting and Callum Davidson’s coaching masterclass PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United getting it right and tackling the Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths furore Charlie Adam: I can’t wait to put goals on a plate for Leigh Griffiths at Dundee PODCAST: Tam Courts distances himself from Micky Mellon era as Dundee United players buy into his vision