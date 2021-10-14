PODCAST: Charlie Adam still has star quality ‘oozing out of him’ at Dundee. So far, Leigh Griffiths doesn’t

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee are in desperate need of star quality against Aberdeen on Saturday, with comeback men Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths their two players with the highest profile.

Only one of them has looked capable of providing the spark James McPake requires for such a crucial match between struggling sides – and it hasn’t been the on-loan Celtic striker.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson get stuck into the talking points ahead of the weekend Premiership clash at Dens Park.

Also up for discussion are the prospect of Dundee United leapfrogging Hibs and St Johnstone picking up where they left off against Livingston.

