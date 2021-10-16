Dundee owe their fans more admits defender Lee Ashcroft as he reveals Kevin McDonald inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee owe their fans more admits defender Lee Ashcroft as he reveals Kevin McDonald inspiration

By George Cran
October 16 2021, 9.00am
Lee Ashcroft

Dundee fans were leaving after just 46 minutes at McDiarmid Park two weeks ago.

Today Lee Ashcroft and his team-mates are hoping to keep them in their seats for the entire 90 minutes at home to Aberdeen.

The Dons are in town and the Dee need a victory after picking up just three draws in their opening eight Premiership fixtures.

‘We owe the fans’

Dundee fans haven’t seen their side win a league game in almost five months now.

And centre-back Ashcroft says it’s about time the Dark Blues rewarded the patience from the stands with a performance and victory.

Particularly after their drab showing in the 3-1 defeat at St Johnstone last time out.

“I think we owe the fans one,” the defender said.

Lee Ashcroft dejected at full time after defeat at St Johnstone.

“Performances have been there in recent weeks, obviously results haven’t but we need to put a performance on.

“We owe the fans one and we also owe ourselves one.

“[St Johnstone] was a wake up call. That’s the worst we’ve been in a long time.

“We’ve been constantly training, we’ve been at it, and training has been good.

“There is a determination to fix a few things.

“Sometimes, managers can come in and have a go at you, but we knew ourselves after St Johnstone that it was the poorest we’ve been in a long time.

“It’s about us out there, hopefully, making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

McDonald inspiration

The Dundee players were joined by former Scotland international Kevin McDonald at the start of the week.

The ex-Dee was in town and took in training with his old side as he looks to make a return following a kidney transplant.

He is a free agent after leaving Fulham at the end of last season and Ashcroft says it was inspiring to see the midfielder back in action after such a serious operation.

“It’s amazing. I’ve read about it,” Ashcroft added.

Kevin McDonald training with Dundee.

“Charlie Adam knew him but having read about in the papers and then for him to come in, you just see his experience and the level he’s played at.

“He’s a great guy and it’s very inspiring.

“To be honest you wouldn’t tell [he had health issues]. He’s a genuine fit guy.

“I wouldn’t question his health or anything like that.

“He looked great, he looked sharp and was great with the boys.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]