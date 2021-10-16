Dundee owe their fans more admits defender Lee Ashcroft as he reveals Kevin McDonald inspiration

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee fans were leaving after just 46 minutes at McDiarmid Park two weeks ago.

Today Lee Ashcroft and his team-mates are hoping to keep them in their seats for the entire 90 minutes at home to Aberdeen.

The Dons are in town and the Dee need a victory after picking up just three draws in their opening eight Premiership fixtures.

‘We owe the fans’

Dundee fans haven’t seen their side win a league game in almost five months now.

And centre-back Ashcroft says it’s about time the Dark Blues rewarded the patience from the stands with a performance and victory.

Particularly after their drab showing in the 3-1 defeat at St Johnstone last time out.

“I think we owe the fans one,” the defender said.

“Performances have been there in recent weeks, obviously results haven’t but we need to put a performance on.

“We owe the fans one and we also owe ourselves one.

“[St Johnstone] was a wake up call. That’s the worst we’ve been in a long time.

“We’ve been constantly training, we’ve been at it, and training has been good.

“There is a determination to fix a few things.

“Sometimes, managers can come in and have a go at you, but we knew ourselves after St Johnstone that it was the poorest we’ve been in a long time.

“It’s about us out there, hopefully, making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

McDonald inspiration

The Dundee players were joined by former Scotland international Kevin McDonald at the start of the week.

The ex-Dee was in town and took in training with his old side as he looks to make a return following a kidney transplant.

He is a free agent after leaving Fulham at the end of last season and Ashcroft says it was inspiring to see the midfielder back in action after such a serious operation.

“It’s amazing. I’ve read about it,” Ashcroft added.

“Charlie Adam knew him but having read about in the papers and then for him to come in, you just see his experience and the level he’s played at.

“He’s a great guy and it’s very inspiring.

“To be honest you wouldn’t tell [he had health issues]. He’s a genuine fit guy.

“I wouldn’t question his health or anything like that.

“He looked great, he looked sharp and was great with the boys.”