‘We’ve missed him’: Charlie Adam return a huge boost for Dundee against Aberdeen says James McPake as boss queries red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘We’ve missed him’: Charlie Adam return a huge boost for Dundee against Aberdeen says James McPake as boss queries red card

By George Cran
October 17 2021, 10.09am Updated: October 17 2021, 10.39am
Charlie Adam and James McPake.
Charlie Adam and James McPake.

Dundee boss James McPake admitted his side have missed skipper Charlie Adam over the last six weeks.

The 35-year-old returned to the staring XI for Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen after a lengthy injury and put in a Man of the Match display.

And that helped the Dark Blues earn their first league win of the campaign as they saw off the Dons 2-1 at Dens Park.

“Charlie Adam was outstanding,” said McPake, who was sent off at the end of a feisty contest.

“To be out for so long and run the midfield the way he did, spraying the ball about and dictating play.

Adam made his return after six weeks out.

“He’s a leader and players follow him.

“We’ve missed that, make no mistake.

“He got through 90 minutes but for someone who has played at such a high level and had a very good career, he’s a pleasure to work with.

“He’s always wanting to learn and it’s a pleasure to have him at this football club.”

‘When we perform like that, we’re a match for anybody’

For much of the season, Dundee have been putting in good performances but without the results to match.

And the Dens gaffer was delighted to see his side get their just rewards for another positive display.

“I’m delighted for them all, they deserved it,” McPake added.

“I’ve been sick saying we didn’t get what we deserved out of the game. We got what we deserved on Saturday.

“We made it hard for ourselves by letting them back into the game when we shouldn’t have.

“But I genuinely don’t care, we got the three points.

“When we perform like that, we are a match for anybody.”

Special mention for defence

He added: “Everyone did their piece. We defended our box really well.

“A special mention must go to our two centre-backs, dealing with Ramirez and heading everything away.

Jordan Marshall and Lee Ashcroft get to grips with Christian Ramirez.

“Lee Ashcroft didn’t want to come off despite splitting his head. He’s a defender you’d take anywhere, as is Ryan Sweeney.

“Cammy Kerr was outstanding against Jonny Hayes and Jordan Marshall was Jordan Marshall, you know what you’re getting every week.

“I couldn’t pick anybody out and I don’t want to because they deserve that as a group.

“That one was for the fans – I think if there’s anybody we pick out it’s the fans.

“It was a big win for us in front of a very good crowd.”

Red card

McPake sees red.

McPake, though, finished the match with his second red card of the season.

As the contest headed into stoppage time, the Dens boss threw the ball away from Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie.

That then sparked some pushing and shoving in the Dundee dugout. McPake, though, was the one punished for the incident.

“I’ll let everyone else decide when they see it,” McPake said.

“It was a heated game which these games are.

“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”

 

Dundee boss James McPake dedicates Aberdeen victory to fans as he gives update on Shaun Byrne injury

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier