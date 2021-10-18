Charlie Adam: A nice warm cup of tea, inevitable Leigh Griffiths goal and sorting out bonuses

An error occurred. Please try again.

A late night victory after eight matches without success and a Man of the Match award to enjoy, usually that would be time for a well-earned beer.

Now 35, though, Charlie Adam admits it was a nice cup of tea he was looking forward to after getting out of the Dundee rain following the 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

One of the elder statesmen of the current Dundee side, Adam led by example as he made his comeback from five games out.

During that time the Dark Blues failed to win, scored just once and lost four times.

Their talisman was back, though, and with him came a first league win since May.

As well as a bottle of champagne.

Asked about his Man of the Match award, Adam joked: “It was good drinking a cup of tea and looking at a bottle of champagne – at 35 things have changed, now it’s a cup of tea instead of a beer after a game!

“Hopefully, we can now get the bonuses sorted out!”

Bonuses

As captain, Adam is the player representative in talks with the club over a range of issues.

One that emerged in the media was a failure to agree win bonuses with club boss John Nelms.

After joking about the situation, the Dens skipper says the situation will be resolved before long.

“There is no issue with it, we’ll sort it in the next few weeks,” he added.

“The stories that have come out about the lads being worried about win bonuses you could see from Saturday’s performance [it doesn’t affect them].

“There’s no rush, we’ll speak to John next week and get it sorted.

“We’re in a good place.”

‘Only a matter of time’ for Griffiths

Adam was back and so was striker Leigh Griffiths after an ankle injury kept him out of the 3-1 defeat at St Johnstone.

The pair were teamed together for the first time as Dundee players and played a vital role in the victory.

Early in the second half, Griffiths put his team ahead with the first goal of his loan spell, firing low through Aberdeen goalie Gary Woods.

And Adam now hopes that is only the beginning for the Scotland striker.

“It was going to come, it was only a matter of time. Leigh is a top striker,” Adam added.

“I still believe he is the best finisher we have in this country.

“He just needs to score goals and enjoy himself.

“He walks in every day with a smile on his face.

“We don’t have big-time players here, we all want to work hard and enjoy being here. When you are at this club you’ve got to do that.

“I’m glad the goal has come and hopefully he can go on a run.”