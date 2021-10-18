Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Adam: A nice warm cup of tea, inevitable Leigh Griffiths goal and sorting out bonuses

By George Cran
October 18 2021, 5.00pm
Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths.

A late night victory after eight matches without success and a Man of the Match award to enjoy, usually that would be time for a well-earned beer.

Now 35, though, Charlie Adam admits it was a nice cup of tea he was looking forward to after getting out of the Dundee rain following the 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

One of the elder statesmen of the current Dundee side, Adam led by example as he made his comeback from five games out.

During that time the Dark Blues failed to win, scored just once and lost four times.

Their talisman was back, though, and with him came a first league win since May.

Charlie Adam takes on Scott Brown.

As well as a bottle of champagne.

Asked about his Man of the Match award, Adam joked: “It was good drinking a cup of tea and looking at a bottle of champagne – at 35 things have changed, now it’s a cup of tea instead of a beer after a game!

“Hopefully, we can now get the bonuses sorted out!”

Bonuses

As captain, Adam is the player representative in talks with the club over a range of issues.

One that emerged in the media was a failure to agree win bonuses with club boss John Nelms.

After joking about the situation, the Dens skipper says the situation will be resolved before long.

“There is no issue with it, we’ll sort it in the next few weeks,” he added.

“The stories that have come out about the lads being worried about win bonuses you could see from Saturday’s performance [it doesn’t affect them].

“There’s no rush, we’ll speak to John next week and get it sorted.

“We’re in a good place.”

‘Only a matter of time’ for Griffiths

Adam was back and so was striker Leigh Griffiths after an ankle injury kept him out of the 3-1 defeat at St Johnstone.

The pair were teamed together for the first time as Dundee players and played a vital role in the victory.

Early in the second half, Griffiths put his team ahead with the first goal of his loan spell, firing low through Aberdeen goalie Gary Woods.

And Adam now hopes that is only the beginning for the Scotland striker.

“It was going to come, it was only a matter of time. Leigh is a top striker,” Adam added.

“I still believe he is the best finisher we have in this country.

Griffiths makes it 1-0.

“He just needs to score goals and enjoy himself.

“He walks in every day with a smile on his face.

“We don’t have big-time players here, we all want to work hard and enjoy being here. When you are at this club you’ve got to do that.

“I’m glad the goal has come and hopefully he can go on a run.”

 

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam on his winning return, taking on the Aberdeen midfield and springboard victory

 

