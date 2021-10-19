Shaun Byrne: Dundee boss James McPake says there aren’t enough plaudits for midfielder as Dark Blues wait on extent of knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Byrne: Dundee boss James McPake says there aren’t enough plaudits for midfielder as Dark Blues wait on extent of knee injury

By George Cran
October 19 2021, 8.00am
Shaun Byrne and James McPake.

Dundee are anxiously waiting for results on the extent of Shaun Byrne’s knee injury after he was stretchered off in the weekend win over Aberdeen.

With the match heading into stoppage time, Byrne collided with Dons defender Declan Gallagher and was treated for some time before heading off the pitch with medical staff.

After the match, Dens boss James McPake revealed the 28-year-old had been taken to hospital.

Now they await news on how long their midfield lynchpin might be missing for.

His manager McPake said: “Byrne was outstanding (against Aberdeen).

“I can’t give him enough plaudits for the job he does. He doesn’t just do the dirty side, he keeps the ball for us and allows Charlie Adam to do his bit and Jordan McGhee to go on his runs.

Byrne receives treatment.

“He’s that protection but he can also play. He’s a fantastic boy, too.

“We’ll get him back and look after him, that’s for sure.

“He was in a bit of pain so he went straight to hospital.”

Replacement?

Byrne has been one of Dundee’s top performers this term even when results were going against his side.

Should he be ruled out for a significant length of time, his absence leaves a gap in the middle of the park for the Dark Blues.

Fin Robertson is at Cove Rangers until January.

A straight replacement for him would normally be youngster Fin Robertson. He is currently out on loan at Cove Rangers, however, and won’t return until January.

Cammy Kerr briefly played as a defensive midfielder last season while Jordan McGhee has defensive nous despite being utilised as a box-to-box player.

With no immediate replacement available, it could mean a tactical change for Dundee going forward.

 

