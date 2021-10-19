Shaun Byrne: Dundee boss James McPake says there aren’t enough plaudits for midfielder as Dark Blues wait on extent of knee injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee are anxiously waiting for results on the extent of Shaun Byrne’s knee injury after he was stretchered off in the weekend win over Aberdeen.

With the match heading into stoppage time, Byrne collided with Dons defender Declan Gallagher and was treated for some time before heading off the pitch with medical staff.

After the match, Dens boss James McPake revealed the 28-year-old had been taken to hospital.

Now they await news on how long their midfield lynchpin might be missing for.

His manager McPake said: “Byrne was outstanding (against Aberdeen).

“I can’t give him enough plaudits for the job he does. He doesn’t just do the dirty side, he keeps the ball for us and allows Charlie Adam to do his bit and Jordan McGhee to go on his runs.

“He’s that protection but he can also play. He’s a fantastic boy, too.

“We’ll get him back and look after him, that’s for sure.

“He was in a bit of pain so he went straight to hospital.”

Replacement?

Byrne has been one of Dundee’s top performers this term even when results were going against his side.

Should he be ruled out for a significant length of time, his absence leaves a gap in the middle of the park for the Dark Blues.

A straight replacement for him would normally be youngster Fin Robertson. He is currently out on loan at Cove Rangers, however, and won’t return until January.

Cammy Kerr briefly played as a defensive midfielder last season while Jordan McGhee has defensive nous despite being utilised as a box-to-box player.

With no immediate replacement available, it could mean a tactical change for Dundee going forward.