Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee in SFA Youth Cup derby triumph over Dundee United as Dee starlet bags brace

By Alan Temple
October 22 2021, 3.16pm
Dundee emerged victorious
Dundee emerged victorious

Mitchell Findlay struck a derby double for Dundee U18s as they claimed a 2-0 SFA Youth Cup triumph over Dundee United U18s.

United enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first period at Station Park but failed to find the breakthrough against Scott Robertson’s Dark Blues.

And Dundee were clinical after the break, with Findlay showing admirable attacking instincts to latch onto a loose ball in the box and fire beyond Jamie McCabe.

Mitchell made it a brace 15 minutes later, converting a rebound inside the box following a fine stop by McCabe.

The result can be considered something of an upset, given Dundee are in the ‘Performance Level’ of the Club Academy Scotland programme.

Dundee United, meanwhile, are riding high in the ‘Elite Level’ division this term.

Two tiers separate the respective leagues.

Nevertheless, that counted for little as Dundee marched into the third round of the SFA Youth Cup.

Dundee star Shaun Byrne’s injury ‘could have been a lot worse’ but surgery still an option for midfield lynchpin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier