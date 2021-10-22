Dundee in SFA Youth Cup derby triumph over Dundee United as Dee starlet bags brace

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mitchell Findlay struck a derby double for Dundee U18s as they claimed a 2-0 SFA Youth Cup triumph over Dundee United U18s.

United enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first period at Station Park but failed to find the breakthrough against Scott Robertson’s Dark Blues.

And Dundee were clinical after the break, with Findlay showing admirable attacking instincts to latch onto a loose ball in the box and fire beyond Jamie McCabe.

Mitchell made it a brace 15 minutes later, converting a rebound inside the box following a fine stop by McCabe.

The result can be considered something of an upset, given Dundee are in the ‘Performance Level’ of the Club Academy Scotland programme.

Dundee United, meanwhile, are riding high in the ‘Elite Level’ division this term.

Two tiers separate the respective leagues.

Nevertheless, that counted for little as Dundee marched into the third round of the SFA Youth Cup.