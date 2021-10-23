Hearts 1-1 Dundee: Late Jason Cummings header earns Dee a point at Tynecastle

An error occurred. Please try again.

A late Jason Cummings header earned Dundee a point at high-flying Hearts in a hard-fought tussle at Tynecastle.

The Jambos were on top for much of the contest and led through John Souttar’s first-half strike.

Attacking substitutions in the second half, though, paid off for the visitors as Cummings nodded in with seven minutes to go.

Home side on top

The hosts enjoyed the better of the opening half with their wing-backs finding plenty of space to attack down the flanks.

An easy save for Craig Gordon from Luke McCowan was the extent of Dundee’s efforts on goal before Liam Boyce headed off the bar on 24 minutes.

Hearts took the lead through defender Souttar on 37 minutes with a wonderful curling finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Attacking gamble

And the hosts looked to cement their lead early in the second period as Gary Mackay-Steven struck the post after Adam Legzdins had saved from Michael Smith.

Dundee threw on Danny Mullen, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan before the 70-minute mark to provide more attacking threat.

The gamble from manager James McPake paid off as Cummings nodded in a long throw from close range to level matters on 83 minutes.

After seven minutes stoppage time, Dundee held on to earn their first away point of the season and opened up a four-point gap on bottom side Ross County ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.

Teams:

Hearts: Gordon, Smith, Kingsley, Souttar, Baningime, Woodburn (Mackay-Steven 46), Boyce (Gnanduillet 59), Devlin, Cochrane, McKay (Ginnelly 71), Halkett.

Subs not used: Stewart, Haring, Moore, Halliday.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, McGhee, Adam, Anderson, McCowan (Mullen 55), McMullan (Cummings 62), Griffiths (Sheridan 69).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, McGowan, Elliott.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Attendance: 17,677