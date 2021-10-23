Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hearts 1-1 Dundee: Late Jason Cummings header earns Dee a point at Tynecastle

By George Cran
October 23 2021, 4.54pm Updated: October 23 2021, 5.22pm
Cummings celebrates.
A late Jason Cummings header earned Dundee a point at high-flying Hearts in a hard-fought tussle at Tynecastle.

The Jambos were on top for much of the contest and led through John Souttar’s first-half strike.

Attacking substitutions in the second half, though, paid off for the visitors as Cummings nodded in with seven minutes to go.

Home side on top

The hosts enjoyed the better of the opening half with their wing-backs finding plenty of space to attack down the flanks.

An easy save for Craig Gordon from Luke McCowan was the extent of Dundee’s efforts on goal before Liam Boyce headed off the bar on 24 minutes.

Hearts took the lead through defender Souttar on 37 minutes with a wonderful curling finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Souttar makes it 1-0.

Attacking gamble

And the hosts looked to cement their lead early in the second period as Gary Mackay-Steven struck the post after Adam Legzdins had saved from Michael Smith.

Dundee threw on Danny Mullen, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan before the 70-minute mark to provide more attacking threat.

The gamble from manager James McPake paid off as Cummings nodded in a long throw from close range to level matters on 83 minutes.

After seven minutes stoppage time, Dundee held on to earn their first away point of the season and opened up a four-point gap on bottom side Ross County ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.

Cummings (No 35) levels late on.

Teams:

Hearts: Gordon, Smith, Kingsley, Souttar, Baningime, Woodburn (Mackay-Steven 46), Boyce (Gnanduillet 59), Devlin, Cochrane, McKay (Ginnelly 71), Halkett.

Subs not used: Stewart, Haring, Moore, Halliday.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, McGhee, Adam, Anderson, McCowan (Mullen 55), McMullan (Cummings 62), Griffiths (Sheridan 69).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, McGowan, Elliott.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Attendance: 17,677

 

