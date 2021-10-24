‘It is stoking the fire – I didn’t like it’: Dundee boss James McPake takes issue with Robbie Neilson comments ahead of Tynecastle draw amid Leigh Griffiths chants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘It is stoking the fire – I didn’t like it’: Dundee boss James McPake takes issue with Robbie Neilson comments ahead of Tynecastle draw amid Leigh Griffiths chants

By George Cran
October 24 2021, 9.00am Updated: October 24 2021, 9.16am
James McPake, Leigh Griffiths and Robbie Neilson.
Dundee boss James McPake accused Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson of “stoking the fire” ahead of their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

In the lead-up to the contest, Neilson said he planned to use the bad blood created between the clubs in the wake of the SPFL vote that ended the 2019/20 season early as motivation for his team.

Asked about the abusive chants endured by on-loan striker Leigh Griffiths in every match this season, McPake felt Neilson’s comments didn’t help the situation.

On the abuse from the stands towards Griffiths, McPake said: “You have to try and help him. His motivation is to play football.

Leigh Griffiths

“I don’t think it helps when we are talking about things like that for opposition managers to say it will be a white hot atmosphere or whatever the words used were.

“Leigh is a target, we know that. They went to the voting scandal but we’ve played them three times since then – he was the Dundee United manager then so I don’t think there was a need to say that.

“I don’t think certain comments help the situation brought up about Leigh.

“It is stoking the fire. I didn’t like it.”

‘Leigh deserves credit’

McPake was full of praise for goalscorer Jason Cummings but made a point of picking out the contribution of Griffiths in the first hour of the match.

The striker may not have been able to add to his first goal of the season picked up against Aberdeen last weekend but, once more, he was on hand to head the ball off his own goal line.

This time he denied Craig Halkett from opening the scoring at Tynecastle.

“He did it last week too,” McPake said.

“He is switched on – you don’t play at the level he has without being switched on.

Griffiths goes for an acrobatic effort.

“He has really bought into what we are trying to do. He’s now one of the experienced ones with Liam Fontaine and Charlie Adam.

“Leigh deserves credit. He took the ball in for us when we got up the pitch and its another 65 minutes for him.

“Coming to an atmosphere a lot wouldn’t want to but that didn’t affect him.

“He’s getting better and better every day with training and games.”

McPake added: “Leigh has been great since he came in.

“He has good people around him – Dave Mackay knows him, I know him, Charlie Adam is great, we have a great squad.

“I want Leigh Griffiths to be enjoying playing football, which he is at Dundee.”

 

