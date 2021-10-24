Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 talking points from Dundee’s late draw at Hearts

By George Cran
October 24 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 24 2021, 4.01pm
Jason Cummings, James McPake and the Dundee defence.
Dundee’s away form in the Premiership did not make pleasant bedtime reading for any Dark Blue.

Four played, four defeats with one goal scored and 11 conceded.

And heading to an unbeaten Hearts side with the chance to go top of the table, James McPake’s men weren’t given much chance of getting something.

However, something has changed in Dundee over the past couple of weeks.

Getting the first win took some pressure off and they’ve got almost all their key players fit and available once more.

But what did we learn from the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle?

Hearts’ Cammy Devlin and Dundee’s Max Anderson in action.

Competing

In plenty of the opening league matches, Dundee had played well enough without the reward of points on the board.

On Saturday, they didn’t play as well as they can. This time, though, they picked up a valuable point on the road.

That’s the crux of the difference in the Dark Blues right now.

The return of skipper Charlie Adam, though he didn’t have a great game at Hearts, and edging towards fitness of Leigh Griffiths has added much in an attacking sense.

More impressive, though, has been the backline and in particular the partnership of Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney.

Both can be uncompromising and both are willing to put their bodies on the line.

Lee Ashcroft, Ryan Sweeney and Jordan McGhee surround Hearts winger Barrie McKay.

They were dealing with a top striker in Liam Boyce at Hearts and barely gave him a sniff – Ashcroft’s blocking tackle early in the second half summed that up.

For some of the first eight matches it felt like Dundee were only playing at Premiership level, now they are competing.

Having a strong central defence has been crucial to that.

Jason Cummings

When Jason Cummings was absent from the team last month, there was an assumption among some supporters that his time at Dens Park may be up.

A goalscorer like him, he’s not going to be happy sitting on the bench. Particularly when he remains the club’s top scorer this term and has scored more goals than any other Dundee player since his arrival in January.

Cummings celebrates.

However, manager James McPake was full of praise for the attitude of the 26-year-old.

And that was borne out on the pitch in the second half at Hearts.

Sent on after 62 minutes, Cummings was used on the right side of the attack and wasn’t afraid to put in the hard work defensively.

In fact, at one point McPake and assistant Dave Mackay were yelling furiously for Cummings to push up because he was too deep inside the Dundee box as Hearts attacked.

At the other end, give him a sniff and a goal will come.

Fourteen goals in 31 Dundee games now.

The Gambler

Dundee had a problem with the Hearts set-up for much of the first half, the wide central defenders of the Jambos were killing them.

John Souttar and Stephen Kingsley’s ability on the ball meant they were able to break most attempts to press and then take advantage of space created on the flanks with accurate long balls.

Dundee boss James McPake.

The solution in the second half was a risky one – put three out-and-out strikers on and go man-to-man.

It was a gamble from McPake.

At times the front three all stayed up the pitch as Hearts attacked.

What it did, though, was take away the space for Souttar in particular to step into midfield and, with a lead to protect, the Hearts backline didn’t want to leave the attackers alone.

Souttar caused Dundee lots of problems.

And it was a gamble that paid off.

When Dundee got the ball, they had three or four men attacking the box.

The Dens boss has never been afraid to go for broke in games by throwing on attackers.

At Tynecastle, that bravery was rewarded with a first away point of the campaign.

 

